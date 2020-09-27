Why do we put so much pressure on ourselves to find balance?
Between work, family life, home things, trying to take care of yourself, trying to be a good mom and trying to be a good wife — all while drinking enough water, eating healthy meals, having a clean house, spending quality time with your kids and husband, too.
But wait, we also need time to ourselves, which is so hard to find when we’re constantly taking care of everything and everyone else. Then we get some time and all we do is think about the things we “should” be doing.
If you’re a mom you get it double: you get that “mom guilt” on top of everything else. We run ourselves ragged trying to do all the things while trying to find balance until we are completely mentally and physically depleted and the cycle goes on forever.
I want to say that there’s no real “balance.” Some days flow better than others. Some days you get to be great at work and maybe you made that home cooked meal, but then your house is a wreck and you screamed at your kids because they weren’t listening.
Other days work sucks but you nailed it as a mom and your husband is happy because you watched a football game with him. Other days all you get right is getting your clothes on, and that’s OK!
There are also days that a lot of the things do flow and you feel like a rockstar because you knocked it out of the park at work, had a nice lunch with a friend, your home is at least picked up, everyone enjoyed dinner, you got to play a family game and had a great conversation with your husband.
You have to get good at rolling with the punches and taking the pressure off that things need to be a certain way. And I’m saying this for myself, too! I’m a perfectionist, which, more often than not, is not my best quality. I can be very controlling and not flexible at all when things do not look the way I think they need to look or things don’t get done in a time frame.
But trying to be perfect at EVERYthing EVERYday led me to depression, anxiety, sleeping disorders, IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and eventually — after I woke up after passing out in the bathroom — to the ER. This constant race to get it all done and find balance and squeezing as many things in one day is the perfect recipe for disaster.
After passing out that day, I was referred to several doctors and had to go through different procedures and exams. There was blood testing, heart monitoring, an MRI and ultrasounds — you name it. I got a lot of alone time then! But it wasn’t necessarily the way I had pictured it in my head. I had pictured it more like a spa day or a beach day. But there I was.
And then it hit me like a ton of bricks: If I’m not well then nothing else matters, nothing at all. I had to slow down. I had to stop trying to find the perfect balance. I had to stop squeezing as many things as possible into one day. I had to stop obsessing about my house being cleaned and about me being the perfect mom and wife. I had to let go of all the things that eventually led me to be in a hospital bed and visiting many doctors.
What I needed was rest. What I needed was to let go of all the extra things I was putting on my plate. Because to be honest, no one was telling me to do it. I don’t have a boss I have to report to. My husband didn’t demand me to do anything and my kid was perfectly fine. It was all me. I was on this unrealistic quest of finding balance and trying to be better at it, then feeling like a failure because something didn’t get done or someone didn’t get the attention they wanted and needed, me included.
If you have felt or feel this way, I want you to know it is not entirely your fault. We live in a “hustle” culture that tells us that to be successful we need to constantly be working, grinding and pushing through at all costs.
But I want to encourage you to embrace the concept that rest, restoration, reflection and recovery are essential parts of progress toward a successful and joyful life. Let’s scratch out “hustle” and replace it with “rest.”