“I’ll pray for you.”
It is a simple statement, but one loaded with import and meaning. Clergy and lay leaders alike throughout our conference are daily asked by members of our faith communities to pray for certain people or events. Knowing that someone is taking the time to bring your petitions to God can bring strength and comfort during uncertain and challenging times.
That is what prompted me to pray for the schools in Camden County, where I serve as pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
About a week or so into our period of quarantine, when we weren’t able to meet together in worship or bible studies or really do any of our ministry and missions, I noticed that I had this feeling or emotion that I couldn’t quite name. I was muddle-headed, tired all the time, and felt like I was on edge.
After talking with my colleagues in the area, I was able to finally pinpoint what I was feeling.
It was sorrow. A genuine, all-encompassing sorrow, that had its root in being absent from the relationships that are so dear to me. My relationships with the congregations I serve, with the people I see when we have food pantry days, the guys I see on Saturday nights at our open gym ministry, the folks I see at the Benjamin House where we help with the chapel, with the other members of the committees and groups I help out with. Real sorrow from missing those folks.
Then another thought came across my mind. I thought about how much I miss these people that I see once, maybe twice or three times a week, and then thought about the teachers, administrators, and staff and the fact that they see these kids every day, for a good six or seven hours each day. Walking into their classrooms, or into their buildings, seeing their faces, interacting with them every day for 180 days or so each year.
I then thought about how teachers, just like preachers, are trying to figure out how to take what they do in person and change to doing it online. I thought about how they’re having to change lesson plans and calendars and use technology and still tailor instruction to meet the needs of each student.
High school Athletic Director Mark Harnly told me, “I am in the kid business. I got into this to be with and mentor people face to face, not on Zoom!” The reference is to the app many groups are now using to connect online because of social distancing rules limiting large gatherings.
Knowing the struggles I was having as a preacher trying to adjust to virtual instead of in-person communication and teaching, I could imagine what the teachers, administrators, and staff were going through.
So, wanting to help, and show support, and to offer encouragement, I did what pastors do. I prayed.
But I still didn’t feel that was enough.
Scripture tells us to go into our rooms and pray in private. But I still wanted the school system to know that I was praying for them, as are all the preachers in our community.
So I put together a prayer and sent it to Ina Lane, the Camden County Schools’ chief student services officer, and Dr. Joe Farrell, the school district’s superintendent, and asked them to disseminate it as they saw fit. I didn’t want to run afoul of any “church and state” issues, and so I left it up to them.
After a few weeks, I was copied on an email sent to every staff member in the Camden County Schools. It read:
“Reverend Marc O’Neal is the pastor of three of Camden County’s churches: Camden United Methodist Church, Sharon United Methodist Church, and Trinity United Methodist Church. He is also a member of Camden County Schools’ Ministers’ Advisory Council. Since moving to Camden, he has immersed himself in serving our community. He has written an inspirational prayer of hope for our schools that is attached. As we continue as a school district and a community to navigate these uncharted waters, I hope you find strength and solace in his prayer.”
I then started getting emails from school staff. The prayer was sent out, and my inbox started to be flooded with messages of how much the prayer meant to them, and how it gave them strength and courage to know that they were being prayed for.
In her message, Lane said: “Reverend O’Neal provided a powerful prayer of support for Camden County Schools and the response has been so inspirational and uplifting. I heard back from several employees about the timeliness of the message. Many expressed renewed hope and a spirit of thankfulness that we are in a school district that is lifted up in prayer. Reverend O’Neal provided additional support to our students during our spring break last week. He and his congregation provided meals for our students while our child nutrition employees were on leave. Camden is truly blessed to have his prayerful and active leadership during this time of uncertainty.”
David Griffin, a teacher, wrote the following: “Thank you for that uplifting prayer. It comes at a time when we need such messages of hope. Thank you, Rev O’Neal, for remembering us at this time of fear and uncertainty. We all miss our own church services right when we need them most.”
It was a simple act, but one with a profound impact. I’m reminded of one of the stories of Elijah at Mt. Horeb in 1 Kings. Elijah was waiting for God to appear to him, but God wasn’t found in the earthquake, or the fire, or the sheer wind. Instead, God was found in the silence of a gentle breeze.
Sometimes, we serve best in keeping it simple. Don’t misunderstand: I’m not minimizing prayer, but I do think this is one way we can all be of service to our communities, particularly the schools in our areas.
The Rev. Marc O’Neal serves as pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.