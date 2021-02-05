I am excited that Eric Church will be singing the National Anthem for the Big Game on Sunday.
Actually he’ll be doing a duet with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan. That’s the kind of musical pairing that could be a disaster or could be absolutely inspired.
I’m pulling for “inspired.”
I don’t have a big favorite in the game itself, though I lean slightly in favor of the Chiefs.
But I am absolutely hoping for a National Anthem that has us all talking about it the next day — in a good way. I’m holding out for “wasn’t that great?” rather than “what in the world was that?”
If you’re familiar with Eric Church’s music you probably know he’s not known for his vocal range or dexterity, but rather for honest twang, songwriting, guitar playing, energetic live performances and attitude.
Just this morning I read that he has been reluctant to tackle the National Anthem before because, again, he’s not known for range or tone in his singing.
Having performed the National Anthem myself a number of times at church services and Edenton Steamers games, I know what a challenge the song poses for a singer.
He also commented in the same article that he hopes the collaboration between a black R&B singer and a white country singer from Caldwell County, North Carolina, will have a positive effect on the national psyche, moving us all toward unity and a revived patriotism.
That’s a lot to pull off with one song but not impossible.
So I’m pulling for Eric Church and for Jazmine Sullivan (who I’ll have to admit I’m really not familiar with).
I keep moving more and more toward becoming a full-fledged Eric Church fan.
It hasn’t always been such an easy fit for me. I’ll have to admit I associated him for a long time with his hit song, “Smoke a Little Smoke,” which has never been a song I particularly cared for.
I’m beginning to understand more and more, though — and not just in terms of music — that people are always more than a single song, statement or action that I might not like.
And I’m beginning to realize how much I really like songs such as “Homeboy” and “Monsters.”
The latter is as thoughtful a commentary on prayer and faith as I have ever heard, one I’ll put right up there with Gospel songs and traditional hymns:
”Anymore when a restless feelin’ keeps me up at night/Fallin’ on my knees is my new turnin’ on the light/I keep my faith intact, make sure my prayers are said/’Cause I’ve learned that the monsters ain’t the ones beneath the bed.”
Will he help slay some monsters on Sunday?
I sure hope so.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.