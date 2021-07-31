There are many tools that home gardeners use that are not much different from those used by farmers except for scale and cost.
For example, a home gardener may till their garden site with a powered tiller that they walk behind. This machine may cost anywhere from $400 to more than a $1,000. A local farmer will hitch their 200-plus horsepower tractor to a tillage implement that may have a combined cost of more of than $300,000.
There is a big difference in scale between the home gardener’s machine and the farmer’s, but they achieve the same goal: tilling the land in preparation for planting. There’s also a difference in the amount of work that can be achieved with the two machines. The home gardener may run the tiller on a few hundredths of an acre in a day and the farmer can till more than a hundred acres in the same time.
But there is one tool that both the home gardener and farmer can use that is quite beneficial and I’ll tell you about it in a minute.
Soil is a living, dynamic resource that supports plant life. It is made up of different size mineral particles (sand, silt, and clay), organic matter and numerous species of living organisms. It also has biological, chemical, and physical properties that are always changing.
Both the home gardener and farmer depend on the soil to grow their crops/plants. To help ensure both have productive plants/crops, the home gardener and the farmer have to properly feed their plants with nutrients. Many of these nutrients are present in the soil as organic matter (remains of living organisms) or provided by the farmer or gardener from various sources.
My soil science professor at North Carolina State University told us that soil had more chemical reactions taking place than a modern chemical factory. Many of these chemical reactions impact the availability of nutrients in the soil that plants/crops need.
How can the home gardener as well as the farmer know whether their plants/crops have the proper amount of nutrients? The answer is soil testing. Soil testing is a service provided to any citizen in the state by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Agronomic Services. A standard soil test provides a wealth of information, including whether or not you need lime and/or various plant nutrients.
NCDA&CS provides this service free of charge except during what are called “peak times.” The Pasquotank Extension Center has the materials needed to submit soil samples as well as other information about the service and can assist you with interpretation of the results.
Home gardeners can call the center at 252-338-3954 or check the following link for additional information: http://www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/pdffiles/HomeApr2014.pdf.
For more information, contact the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center at 338-3954.