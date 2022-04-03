Stress is a normal part of life. Most of us can attest that we, as humans, go through stressful times caused by events such as illness or death of family.
Stress isn’t always bad, however. It can give us a burst of energy and focus, like when we’re playing competitive sports or speaking in public.
But when the stress becomes chronic, it can begin to have harmful effects on our physical and mental well-being. How do we recognize when we may have chronic stress?
Signs of chronic stress may include:
• sleep problems
• irritability
• sadness
• a lack of interest or involvement
• decline in self-care or those within their care (children, animals, home, farm)
• headaches
• substance abuse
• digestive upset
• weight loss or weight gain
• a lowered ability to fight infections
There are a few coping strategies that experts suggest which can help reduce stress and prevent it from causing us harm.
1. Exercise regularly. Being active is one of the best ways to relieve stress. Find ways to move that work for you. Consult a professional for ideas to get the right type and amount of exercise based on your age and health.
2. Make time to relax. Intentional relaxation slows our heart rate, reduces blood pressure, and can help you think more positively and react in a positive way to stressful situations.
3. Eat healthy meals. A well-balanced diet is the foundation of a healthy body. High levels of stress hormones can cause us to crave the wrong kinds of food, but eating the right types of healthy food can give us energy and immune function to fight against harmful effects of stress.
4. Limit alcohol and caffeine. Excessive alcohol use can compound the effects of stress over time. Caffeine actually elevates our body’s stress hormone levels.
5. Prioritize quality sleep. Sleeping enough on a regular schedule can help us regulate our mood, sharpen our judgement and concentration skills, and help us to cope with stress. This is an issue that deserves your attention and help from your doctor.
6. Talk to others. It’s nice to talk to ones close to us, like family and friends. But chronic stress may warrant speaking to a professional counselor or therapist who is a neutral party and can help you process why you’re feeling the way you are.
For additional information, visit the following sites: cdc.gov, mentalhealth.gov. Cooperative Extension can assist citizens with learning how to eat healthy and get active, call 338-3954 or visit our website for classes and events: https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu/.
Ellen Owens is executive director at the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.