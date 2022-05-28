“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget none of His benefits. ... He has not dealt with us according to our sins, nor rewarded us according to our iniquities.” — Psalm 102: 2,10
Memorial Day heralds the beginning of the summer season with barbecues, beaches and the first sunburn of the season. The day was originally set aside to honor the military members who fought and died for our freedoms. In cities and towns people will gather at a park or cemetery where speeches are given, prayers are said, Taps is played, a salute is given and guns are fired.
From Yorktown to Gettysburg, Berlin to San Juan Hill, Heartbreak Ridge to Iwo Jima, Saigon to Desert Storm, Afghanistan and now Ukraine, the blood of Americans is permanently mingled with the soil of four continents.
Memorial Day emerged from the shadows of the Civil War in 1865, then known as Decoration Day. A group of women in Vicksburg, Mississippi decorated the graves of the war dead. In 1868, May 30 was set aside for the placing of flowers on soldiers’ graves throughout America. In 1971 Congress declared it to be a federal holiday.
Some quotes from presidents over the years:
“Here men endured that a nation might live.” — Herbert Hoover
“ Our own individual faith in freedom can keep us free.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower
“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” — John F. Kennedy
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” — Ronald Reagan
Memorial Day is about remembering. Locked away down deep inside your heart and mind is a treasure house full of memories of the past that time can never erase. But not all memories are pleasant.
Pvt. Charles Neighbor of the 29th Army Division wrote of his landing on Omaha Beach during World War II this way: “As our boat touched sand and the ramp went down, I became a visitor to hell.”
When the D-Day invasion concluded Allied forces had suffered nearly 10,000 casualties, with more than 4,000 men dead. But because of the gallantry and sacrifice of the Allied forces, the German stronghold in France had been broken.
We are quick to forget and that’s why monuments and memorials are important. But even more tragic than forgetting our heritage and freedom’s price is forgetting how much we owe to God. Each Sunday is really a memorial day, a day to remind us of God’s love and kindness to us. We need to call back the past blessings by surrounding ourselves with the Word of God.
In Psalm 103, David calls upon us to not forget. In just the first eight verses David reminds us of what God does for us: (verse) forgiveness of sin and healing of diseases. Redemption, love, compassion (verses 4 and 8). Inner satisfaction and renewal (verse 5). Righteousness and justice (verse 6). His ways and His acts (verse 7). His compassion (verse 8).
But verse 18 tells us that these are conditional upon our obedience to His commands. They are not automatic. They flow to us as we walk in the ways of God. They will keep us on the straight and narrow, steady in the time of trail, and they heal our emotional scars and hurts.
But remembering must result in positive action. There are three things we can do to remember the kindness and mercies of God. First of all, give thanks. The hardest arithmetic to master is that which enables us to count our blessings.
Second, walk in God’s ways. The memory of God’s grace should spur each of us on to a firm determination to do His will regardless of the cost.
Finally, teach our children and grandchildren all about the goodness of God. This is how we keep the memory of God alive in their hearts.
Memory is a great gift from God. Let us use it in the most positive way possible. And may the past mercies of God serve as a help for the present and a hope for the future.