No one wants to think that their child is being bullied at school, but unfortunately it happens more than we would like to believe.
Students are bullied over the computer, by friends and even by close family members. Whether your child encounters physical bullying or cyberbullying it all has an effect on your child.
According to stopbullying.gov, bullying is defined as unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-age children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated or has the potential to be repeated over time.
Would you believe 70% of children say they have witnessed bullying in their schools? Children who are bullied repeatedly over a long period of time are more at risk to have problems with behavior, suffer mood swings, see their school performance affected, have problems with either family or social relationships.
Bullying has even found its way into elementary schools. Many children are hesitant to talk to an adult about bullying. Some signs that could point to your child being bullied include:
• Unexplainable injuries
• Lost or destroyed clothing, books, electronics, or jewelry
• Frequent headaches or stomach aches, their feeling sick or faking illness
• Changes in eating habits, like suddenly skipping meals or binge-eating. Kids may come home from school hungry because they did not eat lunch.
• Difficulty sleeping or frequent nightmares
• Declining grades, loss of interest in schoolwork, or not wanting to go to school
• Sudden loss of friends or avoidance of social situations
• Feelings of helplessness or decreased self-esteem
• Self-destructive behaviors such as running away from home, harming themselves, or talking about suicide.
Bullying may take one of several forms. These include:
Physical bullying: When one or more children engage in behaviors that are physical and meant to harm the victim. This includes hitting, pushing and kicking. It also includes throwing food and/or stealing victims belongings.
Cyber and verbal bullying: These forms of bullying take place on social media, (FaceBook, Instagram, etc.), via text messaging, and on websites. Typically, an electronic device is used to say insulting things, lie, post pictures or spread rumors about the victim. Always check your child’s social media accounts to ensure this activity is not taking place. Verbal bullying is when one or more children engage in name-calling or begin insulting victims.
Relational bullying: This is a form of bullying that may not be recognized at first, but is still bullying. It happens when one or more children purposely leave the victim out of activities, choose not to invite the victim to parties, or spread rumors about the victim.
Being bullied can cause a lot of stress in children. This stress can put a strain on their bodies, leading to stomach aches, headaches, nausea or intestinal problems. If your child experiences symptoms that get better during long school breaks, and/or get worse just before school starts, that may be a clue that your child’s physical symptoms could be related to bullying or other school problems.
If you suspect that your child has been a victim of bullying, seek help immediately by talking with a mental health professional or visiting your school guidance counselor.
Lynnell Godfrey is the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program coordinator with 4-H Youth Development at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.