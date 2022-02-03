There’s no doubt that 2020 was a difficult year. When 2021 arrived along with COVID-19 vaccines, everyone was beginning to feel hopeful that the new year would bring better days for all of us.
However, this past year remained challenging for a lot of people, especially parents. Both children and adults have experienced more isolation, anxiety, and, yes, depression during the pandemic, according to Katherine Bahcall, behavioral health care manager at Children’s Health.
Generally, we would have some kind of idea about how long we would have to endure a pandemic. But given COVID-19’s continued spread and the development of variants, people are beginning to feel physically and emotionally drained from having to live with uncertainty.
Some have struggled to adjust back to normal routines such as in-person school or activities. The fatigue, along with other factors, may have led many families to settle into unhealthy routines.
There is good news as we enter a new year, however. A new year can offer us a natural chance to pause, reflect and set goals for helping our families feel healthier and happier. As we begin 2022, let’s consider how our family is feeling and how we can start making changes to improve our well-being.
How can I set New Year’s resolutions that my family can keep? First ask yourself, is this resolution realistic for my family, and how likely are we to stick with it? Some examples of resolutions are exercising more, eating healthier, or using MyPlate. Keeping resolutions is more likely to work if we identify and set smaller and exact goals. For example, you can walk with your family for 30 minutes every day if weather permits but have an alternate plan in case of inclement weather.
Here are some healthy New Year’s resolutions for 2022:
1. Connect with friends and family. Remember how at the beginning of the pandemic families, communities and schools all had to come up with creative ways to continue educating kids and stay in touch with family and friends? Let’s consider a renewed commitment to connecting with others safely.
2. Get moving. The pandemic has meant less movement and less involvement in extracurricular activities. This year let’s think of ways to continue regular physical activity as a family. Since we are in the winter months consider some indoor exercises for kids, or you may consider getting each family member a step counter. Use it to motivate everyone to get in at least 10,000 steps per day. Everyone loves a challenge so make it a game for each member of the family.
3. Stay engaged as a family. This means setting aside a certain time every day or once a week to pursue activities such as family board games, crafts, a family dance-off or just cooking your family’s favorite healthy meal together. If your family is far away, schedule a day and time to have game night over one of the many platforms that keep us connected near and far.
4. Pursue a new hobby. Maybe you can learn to play an instrument that you always wanted to learn but never found time to. Or maybe you can start a 1,000-piece puzzle or take up arts and crafts, knitting, scrap-booking, etc.
5. Incorporate healthy meal planning. A healthy diet is very important, so put together a healthy meal plan that covers everyone in the family. Use resources such as MyPlate to build a well-balanced meal that includes protein, healthy vegetables, grains, healthy fruits or dairy.
6. Practice self-care. This includes leaving room in your schedule for self-care, relaxation and fun. Most importantly, allow your kids time to process how they are feeling — good or bad — and share your feelings with them. As parents, give yourself time to take breaks and recharge regularly.
7. Focus on healthy sleep. Sleep is important for physical and mental health. Aim for a healthy sleep schedule for you and your family.
8. Drink more water. Drinking adequate water may seem like a simple task but it can have many health benefits. Encourage drinking between 4 and 8 cups of water a day, depending on the person’s age.
9. Practice breathing exercises. Start each day with a small breathing exercise to help relieve stress and anxiety. This can help begin your morning on a positive note.
10. Keep communication flowing. Try to make a new family goal of sharing daily affirmations with one another. Each day tell each of your children one thing you love about them. Or let them know what they’ve done to make you proud. Encourage them to do the same with their siblings.
Above all else, go easy on yourself. Think of your resolution as an opportunity for positive growth for you and your family.
It’s OK if you began with small steps toward better mental and physical health. And remember to celebrate even the smallest steps toward your goal. After all, it has been a trying two years for us all.
Lynnell Godfrey is an Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program educator and 4-H Youth Development agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.