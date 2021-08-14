It is the time of year that kids dread: the start of a new school year. It means the end of staying up late, sleeping in, summer vacations, and just general relaxation of summer.
This school year may be extra difficult for some as it might be the first time they’re returning to a normal school routine in over a year and a half. There are several things that you can do for your kids to ease them back into the school year.
First of all, start a routine before school starts. Begin a week or even two weeks before school starts by putting in a bedtime that is closer to their school bedtime. Also, start waking up your kids earlier each day if they have been getting up late during the summer. A simple adjustment to their sleeping habits and times will make your kids more rested and cause less of a shock to their system when school starts.
The next thing to remember is to be patient with your kids. They more than likely will be upset about having to go back to school and will not enjoy all of the changes to their summer routine. Being patient with them and working with them will allow them to see that you are accepting the effort they are making while also encouraging them.
Start a homework time. Even though they are not in school yet you should set their normal time and even a location for them to get their schoolwork done. The time and location are both important so they have a time and place free from distractions and they understand that this is the time that they need to get homework done. Since they don’t have homework yet, start by letting them read a book, write a story or poem, or even work on some simple math equations for the time that they normally would be doing homework.
Do not forget about family time. This time is also still important when school starts back so don’t forget about it. Make time in your day or evening to sit down with your child and talk to them about school and their life. This allows your kids to see that you are interested in what they are doing at school and also how they are doing. We often get in a routine and are focused on getting things accomplished that we sometimes forget to build in a simple 5- or 10-minute conversation with each of our kids.
Family time will also allow you to get to the last suggestion which is to stay up on your child’s schoolwork and events going on in school. You can check school websites or school apps to make sure that there isn’t anything coming up you need to sign or to help your child get prepared for.
By starting early and easing your children into these changes you will help with the first few days of school struggles and set them up for a successful school year.
Mason Lawrence is a 4-H agent with Pasquotank Cooperative Extension.