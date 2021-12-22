"In the same region there were some shepherds staying out in the fields and keeping watch over their flock." — Luke 2:8
I love surprises. I love to bring happiness to people. But when I was a child I didn't like to keep secrets. I even got into trouble a few times for telling my brothers and sisters what they were going to get for Christmas. It was just too good to sit on.
But when we get into this Christmas story it is exciting. The fact that God sent His Son in the flesh to this world is an incredible surprise. How surprising that He would pick a peasant girl to give birth to His Son. Then the surprise of where Mary would actually give birth to God's Son. Everything is a surprise, including the fact that this announcement was made first of all to shepherds.
Looking back through Scripture we see that God has always had a special place in His heart for shepherds. Some of Israel's greatest heroes were shepherds. Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses and David were called from tending sheep to shepherd God's people. Psalm 23 and Jesus compare God's care to that of a Good Shepherd. Jesus said in John 10:11, “I am the good Shepherd; the good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep."
Note some things about this story. “In the same region.” What region? The region where the shepherds were. What is God doing where you are? Have you taken time to notice the children in your church lately? Twenty or thirty years from now the latest toy or electronic device will be insignificant compared to the boys and girls that become young men and young women who dedicate their lives to God. One of them may find a cure for cancer. One may devote their life to helping people in underdeveloped nations make a better life for themselves. One may become a Christian business leader, or doctor or teacher. The most significant event of 2021 will not be the latest iPhone. It will be some child's life that has been molded and made by the power of God. Don't miss what God is doing around you right now.
When an opportunity presents itself seize the moment. One minute the shepherds were dozing and the next moment the hillside was ablaze with light and the sound of angels' voices. The fear they felt was real. The brightness was the radiance of God's own glory, shining, splendorous, bright. But they heard the message and hurried to Bethlehem to find the Christ child.
When God is involved you deal with the miraculous. His ways and thoughts are higher than ours. When God wants to stretch you and take you further than you've ever been, be like the shepherds: Don't miss the moment. Christmas is a time of stretching, so let God stretch you. Let Him take you into some new territory. Be like the shepherds and don't miss the opportunity.
Were they fearful? Sure. Did that stop them? No. Fear is natural. The Bible states 150 times to not fear. Fear doesn't make you less a Christian. If just means you have questions.
Every major decision or move in my life has contained some element of fear. Deciding to attend college even though there was no money. Standing before the altar in marriage while still in my senior year with only a part-time job. The calling to my first ministry. While there ought to be a certain amount of fear in all of these processes it should not be a paralyzing fear.
The story of the shepherds reminds us to seize the moment; to realize God's love is for all people. Shepherds, the first missionaries, lowly men who went quickly and shared what they heard with others. "Outcasts," they were entrusted with the message of hope and salvation.
God has entrusted His message of joy and peace to each one of us. Seize any opportunity to tell what you have seen and hear about the Christ child. Merry Christmas!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.