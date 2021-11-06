Recently I was visiting family outside of Raleigh and had the opportunity to travel some of the busiest highways and see some of the largest cities in North Carolina and their many educational, dining, entertainment and commercial offerings. I always welcome the sight of beautiful farmland and wildlife and the less busy roads of northeast North Carolina on my drive back to our home in Weeksville.
But don’t think once that this part of North Carolina is disconnected from the rest of the world, or that it does not play a part in the economy of the entire state.
For example, those fields in the Albemarle region that look brown this time of the year and have combines making their way across them, are soybean fields being harvested. Soybeans generate more total dollars for the farmers of northeastern North Carolina than any other farm commodity. In 2020, the total farm value of the crop for northeast North Carolina was $65 million and for the entire state, more than $673 million.
Soybeans are actually native to China, but were brought to the United States more than 200 years ago. You may hear some of the old farmers refer to soybeans as “stock peas,” and is probably due to the earliest use of the soybean, which was for cattle feed or, more specifically, hay. But thanks to the research of George Washington Carver and others, it was found that the soybean seed is an excellent source of a vital nutrient that all animals, including people, need: protein.
This protein-rich grain is used in livestock, poultry and fish feed by growers all over the state and region. It also travels to other destinations around the world to feed hungry animals and people. In 2020, approximately 50% of the soybeans in the U.S. were exported. Each year, between 10 to 15% of the soybeans grown in North Carolina are exported, with our major customers being Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. Unlike exports from the Midwest where bulk shipments predominate, most soybeans that leave North Carolina are exported in the same shipping containers that bring consumer goods to the population centers of the East Coast.
The amazing thing about North Carolina soybeans is that not only do they travel around the world to feed the hungry masses, but they also can be found in many of the food and non-food items we use each day. A printed publication you read may have an ink made from soybean oil, or the fries you eat at a fast-food restaurant may have been fried in soybean oil. Biodiesel made from properly prepared soybean oil can be burned in certain diesel engines. The chicken from which your chicken tenders were made were fed a feed that included soybean meal.
Look at the ingredients of many of the foods you eat and you may see the word “lecithin,” which is a component of soybean oil that functions as an emulsifier, allowing oil and water to combine properly in the recipe. Just to give you a perspective of the versatility of soybean, it has been said that there are more than a 1,000 uses for it.
As you go about your daily activities in northeast North Carolina this fall watch for those soybean fields. They may end up in some foreign land — but they also could be a part of your next meal or something else you use.
If you would like to learn more about U.S. soybean production, particularly about acres and bushels produced, markets and products, use the following link: https://go.ncsu.edu/soystats2019.
Al Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.