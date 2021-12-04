For several years, people have heard that sodas containing sugar are not a healthy choice for our families, and, as a result, have started buying fewer of those kind of drinks. However, as soda drinking declines, more families are buying sports and energy drinks, thinking they are healthier alternatives.
Sport drinks and energy drinks vary significantly and therefore should not be used interchangeably. Sport drinks are flavored beverages that generally contain electrolytes, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates in the form of sugar. They replenish athletes with water and electrolytes lost from sweat and provide energy from their sugar content. Energy drinks, on the other hand, contain a stimulant such as caffeine to give an energy boost.
Should kids be drinking sports drinks? “Sports drinks are beneficial for children who need a rapid replenishment of carbohydrates, and electrolytes following an hour or more of vigorous physical activity,” says Ashley Kim, a registered dietitian with Get Up & Go by Children’s Health, on the website Children’s Health.
If children are not exercising for this long water remains the gold standard for rehydration. Sports drinks are only appropriate for people who participate in intense physical activity that lasts longer than one hour.
For casual athletes and everyone else, water is the best option. Making sure that water is available before, during and after athletic events helps most athletes to stay properly hydrated without extra sugar from sports drinks.
Even though sports drinks are sold as energy-boosting beverages for active people remember these beverages are still just different forms of sugar water.
It is best to avoid energy drinks all together because children should drink little to no caffeine. Doctors are concerned about how the caffeine affects the heart of growing children and warns excessive amounts of caffeine can cause sleeping problems and increased anxiety. There have been no safe limitations of caffeine for children.
If your child gets enough sleep and eats a well-balanced diet, he or she should have all the energy needed for an active lifestyle.
For more information, please go to www.childrens.com/health-wellness/sports-drinks/.
Lynnell Godfrey is an Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program educator and 4-H Youth Development agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.