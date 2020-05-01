Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK... CENTRAL PERQUIMANS...AND CURRITUCK COUNTIES...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 123 PM EDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE CLUSTERED NEAR INDIANTOWN, OR 7 MILES SOUTH OF CURRITUCK, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CURRITUCK, ELIZABETH CITY, CAMDEN, ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, GRANDY, WEEKSVILLE, CHESAPEAKE, SANDERLING, CHAPANOKE, NIXONTON, POINT HARBOR, SHILOH, INDIANTOWN, COROLLA, OLD TRAP, WHITEHALL SHORES, NORTHWEST, MOYOCK, KNOTTS ISLAND AND PASQUOTANK. PEOPLE AT ALBEMARLE MEDICAL CENTER SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.