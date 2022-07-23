In this photo from around 1915, volunteer firefighters are shown resting next to the Inez steam pumper after a fire on Poindexter Street in Elizabeth City. Manufactured by the Silsby Manufacturing Company in Seneca Falls, New York, the Inez was purchased by the Elizabeth City Fire Department (then called Albemarle Fire Company) for $3,100.
Museum of the Albemarle staff move the Inez into the new Museum of the Albemarle building in this 2005 photo. The steam pumper that was in regular use by the Elizabeth City Fire Department until around 1904 today is on display in the museum's permanent gallery, “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle.”
In this photo from around 1915, volunteer firefighters are shown resting next to the Inez steam pumper after a fire on Poindexter Street in Elizabeth City. Manufactured by the Silsby Manufacturing Company in Seneca Falls, New York, the Inez was purchased by the Elizabeth City Fire Department (then called Albemarle Fire Company) for $3,100.
Museum of the Albemarle staff move the Inez into the new Museum of the Albemarle building in this 2005 photo. The steam pumper that was in regular use by the Elizabeth City Fire Department until around 1904 today is on display in the museum's permanent gallery, “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle.”
A steam pumper manufactured by Silsby Manufacturing Company in Seneca Falls, New York, and assembled in 1888, she was purchased by the Elizabeth City Fire Department (then called Albemarle Fire Company) for $3,100. Then Fire Chief G. Scott Bell named her Inez after his oldest daughter.
In the early days of the fire department, firemen had to manually pull Inez to fires that had been reported. Inez would pump water from various waterways such as rivers and creeks. Eventually, the city dug wells to use for a water supply, and horsepower replaced manpower as the method for transporting Inez to fires.
By 1901, Inez was in need of a makeover. She was rebuilt and returned to service by 1903 but was retired from regular use a year later. The city of Elizabeth City purchased other fire engines over the years, including “Betsy,” “Minnie Lee,” “Virginia,” as well as a Brockway ladder truck.
According to Museum of the Albemarle Curator Wanda Lassiter, “Inez gave long years of service to her city and in the 1930s was sold for scrap to Miles Jennings of Elizabeth City. She somehow survived being scrapped, especially remarkable during World War II. Jennings’ son, Robert, donated Inez to the museum.”
When she first arrived in 1967 as an official museum artifact for every visitor to view, Inez was displayed outside; she was moved indoors in the 1980s. Inez has been featured as a Christmas ornament, on MOA publications, as the background for hundreds of photographs, and served as the topic for many lectures.
Today Inez, the steam-pumper that “raised steam from cold water and threw a stream in just six minutes,” is on display in the museum’s main gallery, “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle.”
To learn more about Inez and the Elizabeth City Fire Department, read “The History of the Elizabeth City Fire Department, 1850s to 1921,” a book by Jerome B. Flora.
Stop in and visit with Inez. She is on display in our permanent “Our Story” exhibit. We are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Barbara Putnam is operations manager at Museum of the Albemarle.