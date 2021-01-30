Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal. O’Neal is pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
Having spent most of my life on the other side of this pulpit, and all of those years being in a Methodist church, I am familiar with the comings and goings of preachers.
At our church in Burlington, we saw four senior pastors come and go; four associate pastors come and go. The last to start there when we still lived in Burlington, the Rev. Patrick Murphy, is still there. I remember the first time he preached during a service. He got up and asked the congregation to join him in prayer before his sermon. We all did, and you could hear the squeaks and cracking sounds as folks are sitting up straight in the pew, gathering their hands in their lap, bowing their heads. His prayer was this: “Speak Lord. Your servants are listening. Amen.”
That was it. There were a few chuckles here and there. I mean, let’s be honest: when a preacher invites you into prayer, we have been conditioned, right or wrong, to expect a little heft to it, haven’t we? A little theological meat. Certainly more than two sentences containing just six words.
I’ve thought a lot about that prayer since the events at the Capitol, the events of the past year — heck, the last number of years. As I look out at the anger and tension and anxiety that has touched all our lives in one way or another, I am left with two questions: First, are we listening for the voice of God in our lives anymore? Second, are we willing to listen, even when we may not like what is being said?
Every time I have read or preached 1 Samuel 3:1-20, the focus has been on Samuel. After all, it is his “call” story, is it not? We tell of the persistence of God, that He will keep calling us until we acknowledge it, and how once Samuel heard God calling and gave himself up to service to the Lord, he became a trustworthy prophet known far and wide. Similarly, we should listen for and be attentive to God’s calling in our lives.
All of that is true. But I’m afraid that we have become a culture a little more like Eli than we are like Samuel. Here’s what I mean: Verse 1 states that “the word of the Lord was rare in those days; visions were not widespread.” I thought to myself: “why?” Why would the Lord choose not to speak to His chosen people? Why would He seem to cease all communication with His beloved sons and daughters? Well, maybe God didn’t stop speaking. Maybe the people had stopped listening.
Eli is a perfect example. If we go back to Chapter 1, we meet the woman who would become Samuel’s momma, a lady named Hannah. Hannah couldn’t have children but badly wanted a child. So she prayed about it. She went to the temple where Eli was the priest and prayed about it. In her prayer, she said if she was blessed with a child, she would, at the proper time, give that child to the temple to be raised there for a life of service to the Almighty God. As she prayed, tears streamed down her face.
And so Eli, the priest, did what any priest would do: he came to her and prayed with her and comforted her, right? No. He didn’t do any of that. He told her, “woman, how long are you going to stay here, making a drunken spectacle of yourself? Why don’t you get out of my temple and go back to whatever party you came from?” He judged her. She wasn’t praying in the “proper form.” She wasn’t using the “right words.” She looked a little, well, “off.” Eli judged Hannah, not seeing what was in her heart.
You ever thought or felt that way about someone?
Eli kind of half-apologized, and she goes away, and then, a few months later, along came Samuel. And, as she promised, after a few years, Hannah brought him to the temple and game him to Eli. We learn about Eli’s two sons, Hophni and Phinehas. According to Scripture, both were “scoundrels; they had no regard for the Lord.” They stole sacrifices. They slept with women near the sanctuary. They engaged in all sorts of shocking behavior. And Eli knew about it! He confronted them, but when they didn’t listen, Eli seemed to take a “well, boys will be boys” attitude. Even when another prophet told him that the Lord saw what was going on and would put an end to Eli’s line — meaning that he and his boys would be killed — Eli still didn’t really seem that concerned. He continued to tolerate and turn a blind eye to sin going on in his presence. After all, these were “his people,” so how bad could what they were doing really be? At least they aren’t like those Philistines! Have you ever done that? Rationalized behavior you knew wasn’t right, but implicitly condoned it because they were “your people”? On “your side”?
I don’t know much about Eli before what is recorded in Samuel: he comes into Scripture in Chapter 1 and by Chapter 4 he dies at age 98, having served as judge of Israel for 40 years. But the impression you get is that by the end of his life, he had become a corrupt, apathetic, lazy man content to sit idly by with little time spent in prayer or the Hebrew Scriptures. He seems content to be so apart from God.
I worry that we have allowed a similar chasm to exist between us and God, making it difficult to hear God speaking to us. Instead of a “passive chasm” though, like Eli, we seem determined to actively fill this chasm with what our little green friend from last month would refer to as “noise, noise, noise, noise.” And I further worry that we are OK with that. I worry that we have allowed some form of neglect, disrespect and greed to pervade our lives as well.
We live in a time where we have more information readily available to us, at the snap of a finger, than any time in human history. Unfortunately, we also have less knowledge, and even more alarmingly, less wisdom than any time in human history. We have lost the art of critical thinking. We have lost the art of conversation, because the internet means we don’t have to interact face-to-face anymore. And so when we go online or watch TV, everything is “breaking news,” is a catastrophe, something that should “make you angry as an American,” is something that you absolutely, positively, must have an opinion about “right now.”
And we go further into internet search engines and social media and we search out only those articles and posts that agree with our “side” and we use these as “evidence” to strike blow after blow against the ignorant hoard that dare have a different opinion than we do. And we judge and disrespect others. Oh those godless Democrats! Oh those bigoted Republicans!
Then we neglect the sin, whatever it is, happening in our own backyard, among “our people,” averting our eyes from it, because at least they’re on the “right side.” And we say that we want God’s will to be done, but truthfully, from what I have seen lately, what we are really saying is we greedily want God to do our will. And that chasm gets wider and wider. Our eyesight gets dimmer and dimmer. It feels as if the word of the Lord is rare. And I don’t know about you, but all this anger is making me tired.
So I have to ask: Are you listening for God’s word? For God to speak in your lives? You can’t do it with one eye on your laptop and the other eye peeping at your phone. You can’t do it with your preferred news channel in the background. You can’t do it with your mind filled with all the issues and concerns and worries and doubts and baggage that we tend to try to cling to. Not because God can’t cut through all of that, because He can. However, we cannot. We are flawed, failed, weak people, and unless we intentionally seek the Lord, we will be distracted by all things great and small.
I challenge you to find a place, away from the noise, away from all distractions, and simply say, “speak, Lord, your servant is listening.” Breathe, and be calm. Feel the peace that washes over you. Listen for His voice.
You may say, “Well, I’ve done that, and He is not speaking to me.” Might I suggest that He speaks to us every day through this, the Bible. If you believe like I do that the words contained in this book are the very words of our Creator, then every page is God speaking to you. And if you are ever confused about whether what you are hearing or reading or seeing is of God or not, compare it to Scripture! If it doesn’t match God’s word, it is not of God, and you don’t want it.
And understand: listening means having to hear something we would rather not hear. Eli had been warned that God was unhappy with him and his sons. He was told that God was going to end his line. He knew that he had transgressed and was going to be punished.
Sometimes God has difficult words for us as well. Exposing our hidden secrets. Bringing our sins into light. Challenging our prejudices and assumptions. Pointing out our anger. Causing us to take a good, hard look at ourselves, how we behave, the words we use, the opinions we hold. Sometimes it means that we have to do one of the hardest things in this world: admit that we were wrong about something.
But this is not done out of hate or anger or because God enjoys making us suffer. He does this because He loves us. He does this because He desires nothing more than to be in a relationship with us, and for us to be in relationship with our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. We can’t have a relationship with God or with each other so long as our hands are balled up in a fist, looking for a fight.
Only with an open, outstretched hand, stretched out in prayer to the Lord and stretched out to our sisters and brothers in love, can we start the kind of reconciliation our world needs.