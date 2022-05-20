May is American Stroke Awareness Month. According to experts, 80 percent of strokes could be prevented with some very important lifestyle changes, and of course by working with your healthcare provider to keep your numbers at a normal level.
What exactly is a stroke? Your brain needs oxygen to function; a stroke interferes with blood flow that supplies oxygen to the brain. A stroke occurs when blood supply to the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts.
The following are parts of a healthy lifestyle that can help prevent stroke:
• Eating a nutritious diet based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-25. This can easily be found online on the website: https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov/.
• Maintaining a healthy body weight. Your doctor is the best source for helping you determine what your healthy body weight should be.
• Being physically active.
• Not smoking — make every effort to stop smoking; better yet, don’t start.
• Not drinking too much alcohol — drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure and the risk of stroke; it is suggested that men have no more than two drinks per day and women have no more than one drink a day.
As far as diet goes, studies have shown that a Mediterranean Diet significantly slows the risk of stroke. That doesn’t mean eating this way on occasion, but changing your eating pattern. For information on how to eat “The Med Way”, visit the following website: https://medinsteadofmeds.com/. This site is filled with helpful tips and recipes to help you successfully adopt a Mediterranean style of eating, while enjoying some delicious and satisfying food.
Five or more servings of fruits and vegetables should be consumed a day on the Mediterranean diet. Previous reviews of diet and stroke have found strong evidence supporting an association between fruit and vegetable consumption and stroke risk.
Those with strong adherence to a Mediterranean diet should eat fish at least twice a week, just don’t batter and fry it. Earlier reviews of diet and stroke strongly suggest an association between fish intake and stroke prevention.
Other steps in eating The Med Way include replacing solid fats such as butter or shortening with olive oil, snacking on nuts and seeds, choosing whole grains and limiting your sugar intake (e.g., sugar-sweetened snacks, candies, desserts, beverages, etc.) to no more than 3 servings per week.
Most importantly, work with your healthcare provider to control health conditions that raise your risk of stroke. Talk to your doctor about doing a stroke risk assessment and if you are at risk, talk to your doctor regularly about best treatment options.
Ellen Owens is director of Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.