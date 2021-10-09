“For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” — Genesis 2:24
On Monday the Elizabeth City Rotary Club discussed its role in promoting good education in our community, recognizing that our educational system is struggling to meet the challenges of our students. Over the years the government has provided more and more funds for education, yet we are not seeing the improvements in our school system that are needed.
I have a great respect for our teachers and administrators, having two in our family. But one thing I have learned over the years of watching educational systems in four states: funds for equipment and salaries are important but they alone won’t solve the problem. The home is the key! The school can teach facts and prepare a student for a vocation but it is the home that provides the incentive and encouragement.
And that is the responsibility of good parents and the church. Why the church? Because the church must take seriously its responsibility to teach the sacredness of marriage and the commitment that comes with marriage when two people say, “I do.” Good marriages require a firm foundation in values, love and commitment, but also good role models.
Recently I was at the drug store and a former long-time member of our Rotary Club was there. After greetings and so forth, we talked about the joy of our ages (I’m just a kid in comparison) and God’s blessings. I mentioned that Dolores and I will celebrate 56 years of marriage in December. Judge Herbert Small responded, “My wife and I will celebrate 70 years of marriage in October!” This past Wednesday was the anniversary of a couple that made a commitment 70 years ago and have lived it. Judge Small is 96 and is wife is ... younger.
Dave Willis, a voice actor and writer, wrote, “Great marriages don’t happen by luck or by accident. They are the result of a consistent investment of time, thoughtfulness, forgiveness, affection, prayer, mutual respect, and a rock solid commitment between a husband and wife.” Ruth Bell Graham said, “A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.”
Do you think the Smalls lived the perfect life portrayed by Ward and June Cleaver in “Leave It To Beaver?” I’m sure there were times when both he and his wife have had to say, “Forgive me, please.” But the commitment they made was more important than any difference or obstacle they encountered.
Oh that we had more homes with the stability and commitment of this precious couple. That is what really makes a difference in the quality of a community and the strength and character of the children raised in that type of environment. Children coming from homes like this would make any teacher smile.
Money alone won’t solve our educational problems. Nor do I have all of the answers. But I know that a combined effort by the churches of our community, the involvement of parents with our teachers, and encouraging good marriages by recognizing good role models, would be a huge help. That is why we need to honor and recognize those who have stood the test of time and honored their commitment. God’s Word is still the best marriage manual and His instructions are still superior to what is glamorized in videos, movies and secular media.
I’m glad the Elizabeth City Rotary Club has focused on education in our community. Providing $23,000 in scholarships each year is good but we want to do more.
Personally, I would like to see this newspaper find room in one of its editions or website to honor couples like the Smalls. Our community should recognize good role models and not just tragedy or politics. To me, a marriage that has stood the test of time is worth more than any of the above.