“According to the grace of God which was given to me, like a wise master builder I laid a foundation, and another is building on it. But each man must be careful how he builds on it. For no man can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” — I Corinthians 3:10-11
When I was in the second grade my teacher took our class on the train to Washington, D.C., to see the Washington Monument. Growing up in the country it was the tallest building I had ever seen. Later I read it is the world's tallest obelisk at 555 feet. Yet the Washington Monument is not the world's greatest building.
In New York I would often drive by the Empire State Building or go up to the 102nd floor observatory. It is so constructed that when the wind is blowing the building will sway from 7 to 14 feet from one side to another. But the Empire State Building is not the world's greatest building.
Often my brother, Ray, would visit the Taj Mahal in India. Commissioned by Shah Jahan as a memorial to his wife it took 16 years to build. When it was finished you could put your hand in places on the wall and cover a fortune in precious stones. But it is not the greatest building in the world.
The greatest building in the world... is you! As I Corinthians 3:16 says, “Do you not know that you are a temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you."
The value of a building is often determined by the price we are willing to pay. A building that costs a million dollars would be worth more than a building that you pay $50,000 for. So it is with your life and mine. The greater price you pay the greater that building is going to be.
This is true of life more than anything else. The more you put into your Christian life, the more you get out of it. If you are not willing to pay much you will have a shoddy building that will not stand the test of time and faithfulness. The price you pay directly, proportionately, determines how great your building will be. Also the type of materials matters.
Godly materials are needed to build a great building. One is convictions. Peter Marshall, former chaplain of the Senate, said, “If you don't stand for something, you're going to fall for anything.” Amen!
We live in a world that has glorified godless actions on the part of its leaders. Famous personalities flaunt their sinful actions that shift with the wind to the next popular act. We have lowered morals in the name of diversity.
God needs people who will stand for what is right by His standard. If something is wrong it's going to take courage and conviction to say, “I am accountable to God, not man, and this is where I will stand.” It takes strong convictions to stand firm on God's Word.
To be very specific, it take courage today to say that homosexuality is wrong! It takes courage to say that God only created two sexes: male and female. That abortion is murder and wrong. That the little baby in the womb has a choice also and he/she chooses life. And if Christians are not willing to stand up and stand firm on moral issues then God help us! That's conviction.
But the strength of our convictions is based on the foundation upon which they are built. Jesus illustrated it in the parable of the two foundations (Matthew 7:24-27). And Paul emphasized it in our text: “Other foundation can no man lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ our Lord.”
You can be the greatest and the strongest building in the world with Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. On what foundation if your life based?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.