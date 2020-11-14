The story of the disciples on the road to Emmaus is one of my favorites.
It is so easy for us to identify with these two defeated disciples, their eyes blurred with tears, half-heartedly stumbling along toward the village of Emmaus, all their hopes crushed by the tragic events of that cross in Jerusalem.
This was not the way it was supposed to end. All their hopes had been pinned on Jesus as the Messiah to redeem Israel, as the solution to the tragedies and despair of their lives. But the result had been a cross raised on a hill outside the city wall, shattering their dreams.
But they were wrong.
God had said “yes” to their hopes and yet they didn’t see it. That is because it was not what they wanted or anticipated. They saw the suffering and death of Jesus as the absence of God and were therefore blind to the new life of the risen Christ.
Like them, we want the hurt to stop, for the suffering to end, and we believe it is God’s job to take care of this, to make our lives as easy and comfortable as possible.
Remember how Jesus tried to teach his disciples about the suffering that was to come before his entering into glory? They would have none of it!
And what was true 2,000 years ago remains true today. We have real problems connecting God with the suffering in this world despite the silver crosses we wear around our necks: the very symbol of God’s suffering in his own encounter with human sinfulness.
As long as we see suffering and loss as things to be avoided, or at least dealt with as quickly as possible, we will not experience the fullness of life God intends.
Henri Nouwen spoke of the powerful human tendency to want to move out of suffering as quickly as we can. He believed that this is a mistake because lying in our suffering is the seed of new life which will never flourish except through our partnership with God in the midst of the pain.
Even God allowed three days of waiting between the crucifixion and the resurrection. Was that waiting period meant to teach us something?
The Christian faith reminds us that, in the end, all will be well. But in the meantime we will experience the fullness of life, in all of its pain and joy, only when we live each moment of life in partnership with God.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.