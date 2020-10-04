It’s that time again: the last days of summer are gone so we must now pack away our swimsuits for another year.
As you are packing them away here is a brief history of the swimsuit that maybe you will revisit next year as you pull them out once more.
You can also visit Museum of the Albemarle and see the men’s wool swimsuit in the display case and yes, I said “wool.” Below is the brief history of the swimsuit showing its evolution.
In the 1900s, a lady’s bathing suit was made of nine to 10 yards of wool material. Wool was considered a warmer fabric for swimming. Annette Kellerman, an Australian underwater ballet performer, was arrested for swimming in a tight-fitting one-piece, considered “lewd” for showing her legs, arms and neck. She altered and marketed the close-fitting costume which was widely accepted in Europe.
In the 1910s, the development of new fabrics led to suits shrinking and becoming more practical and comfortable. Janzen began marketing two-piece swimsuits. Famous actresses posed wearing swimsuits. These “pin-ups” became popular among the soldiers. World War I ended, and suits became more form-fitting but tights and stockings were required.
The Flapper era in the 1920s began with the shocking, tight-fitted knit suit. The “Annette Kellerman” was now popular in the United States. Gertrude Elerle wore only a brassiere and shorts to swim the English Channel. The style evolved into a type of sports suit.
In the 1930s, B.V.D. promoted its swimwear for men — a tank top look —through Olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller. Men began bathing bare-chested, a practice still followed today. A bit of style was added to suits for ladies by introducing trims and frills.
In the 1940s, the modern bikini was invented by French engineer Louis Réard and named after Bikini Atoll, a nuclear weapon site. The name came from the “explosive” attraction of the suit.
In the 1950s, fashion designer Rudi Gernriech introduced the monokini, a bikini without the top. It failed miserably but gave people a new insight. The popular one-piece boasted bright colors and trims. Fabrics ranged from stretchy to cotton with polka prints, and sailor style was the most common. Two-pieces were modest. Men began wearing swim trunks: a suit with short legs.
In the 1970s and 1980s, a tiny swath of fabric called a thong was popular among some of the braver women. It didn’t reach its height of popularity until much later. String-bikinis and tank tops were popular.
In the 1990s, Anna Cole introduced modest tankinis that took one-third of the swimwear market. Men’s swim shorts were becoming longer and baggier which led the way to board shorts.
Moving from the 1990s to today, bathing suits for women now come in all styles to suit everyone, from the briefest of the brief to suits with skirts. For men, board shorts still prevail. Suits with sleeves are popular with those with sun sensitivity, especially children.
Next year when beach weather returns notice how many styles you can spot. What changes will 2021 bring?