It was more than 30 years ago when my then-colleague Mike Esposito went to Chapel Hill for the day to attend a journalism workshop for community newspapers sponsored by the School of Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Mike and I were working at the Franklin Times in Louisburg at the time and we made the hour or so drive in his car and enjoyed a full day of learning and an interesting change of scenery.
I recall leaving that day feeling that I had learned a lot. I also have to admit that there isn’t much specifically that I can say I learned that day, though presumably much of it I incorporated into how I think about news-gathering and structuring articles.
What I do recall vividly is the instructor’s story about a ride-along with a deputy in the rural county in southeastern Kentucky where the teacher served as editor of a community newspaper.
Ride-alongs with law enforcement officers used to be a fairly common practice for community journalists. They haven’t disappeared entirely but they have become less common because of liability concerns and possibly a host of other concerns on the part of both the law enforcement agencies and the news outlets.
Ride-alongs typically are uneventful but on that particular one the small-town editor was in the car with a deputy when a report came in that a jewelry store in town had been robbed at gunpoint.
With the editor still strapped into the patrol car the deputy gave chase at increasingly high speeds as the vehicles left town and headed into the surrounding mountains.
What really gave the editor pause, though, was when the deputy — in the midst of negotiating sharp curves on narrow roads at high speeds — began singing, “Fire on the mountain, run boys run/The Devil’s in the House of the Rising Sun” and so on.
The editor began to wonder to himself whether the deputy fully understood that this was real life and not an episode of “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
I was telling a friend this story several years ago and the friend put the best possible face on the deputy’s choice, explaining that a familiar song might well calm the nerves and be useful in a dangerous, high-stress situation.
Still, it points to how nonchalance can sometimes be the most frightening part of a bad situation.
I remember, for instance, an occasion when Jane bit into her meatloaf at a restaurant a few hundred miles from here and found a metal bolt. She pointed that out to the server, who had the manager come out.
The manager said he would take the meatloaf off the bill, but then added — rather nonchalantly — “sometimes these things happen.”
Sometimes it just helps to know that those around you are as concerned as you are.
Reggie Ponder is a writer for The Daily Advance.