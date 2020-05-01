I’ll admit I have missed getting to the theater to see a movie.
During this virus-driven time of staying at home I have been enjoying a few movies at home — mostly old favorites but also at least one I had not watched before.
As best I can recall the first film we watched after we could no longer see new movies at the theater was the romantic comedy “The Holiday.”
It’s set at Christmas, which usually would have seemed strange in the springtime but in this case it just seemed to blend in perfectly with all the strangeness around us.
“The Holiday” stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, and features great locations in England and southern California.
It’s a pretty straightforward romantic comedy that delivers solid entertainment without demanding a lot from the viewer, which was exactly what I needed at that particular moment.
The second movie we watched at home during the COVID-19 era was “Fast & Furious 7.” We have watched all the films in that franchise multiple times but they don’t really get old to me.
In fact, I don’t think the first two could ever get old under any circumstances.
We watched for the first time “Risen,” a drama about the events immediately after the resurrection of Jesus. The film stars English actor Joseph Fiennes as a Roman tribune ordered by Pontius Pilate to track down the body of the crucified Jesus after it has been discovered that the body is no longer in the tomb.
I also have watched “Not Easily Broken.” a drama about the struggles and challenges — and ultimately the joys — of marriage. It’s produced by Houston megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes and stars Taraji P. Henson and Morris Chestnut.
Longtime readers of this column might recall that I try not to miss anything that Henson is in. Jane and I had seen this film when it first came out but I had not seen it in a long time and had forgotten many of the details.
I enjoyed watching it again. Although parts are painful to watch, delving into difficult topics including death, in the end it’s an honest but inspiring look at what life is all about.
It’s about time to catch a few more movies. I might even watch something from the “Fast & Furious” series tonight.
After all, the catchphrase from that franchise is “I live my life a quarter-mile at the time,” and all of us lately have been learning to live in shorter increments — to appreciate each moment and spend less time dwelling on the future or past.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.