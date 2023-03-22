I have occasionally commented on social issues in this space, because sometimes important matters related to social justice and fundamental fairness need to be addressed.
By and large, though, I try to keep away from politics and, most of the time, from social issues.
I address matters of faith a bit more frequently, because faith is too important in my life to compartmentalize it away into a strictly Sunday morning phenomenon. It's not that I necessarily believe I will change anybody's mind. I just feel that I need to be honest about the difference that faith makes in my ability to navigate the challenges all of us face from day to day.
But in all parts of my life I make every effort to maintain friendships despite differences in political views and different ways of understanding God and the ultimate concerns of life.
I don't end friendships over politics or religion. It's not that they aren't important, but I just don't think everything has to be a deal-breaker for everyone all the time.
But we just can't be friends if you think the "Walker" reboot is better than the original "Walker, Texas Ranger."
I have no problem with the notion of a new "Walker" unless, and until, people start saying it's better than the original.
I realize reboots of various kinds are all the rage now.
And I'm not at all mad about that.
But there's a difference between a classic and a clever novelty.
It's actually a stretch to say that the new show is even about the same character, because Chuck Norris was and always will be "Walker, Texas Ranger."
Reportedly the impetus for "Walker" was Norris' feature film role in "Lone Wolf McQuade." In turn, McQuade was something of a riff on earlier Norris film roles, all of which were flights of imagination anchored in the reality of Chuck Norris himself.
And "Walker, Texas Ranger" was a singular accomplishment.
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy in one of his famous (or infamous) "You might be a redneck if ..." jokes quipped: "If an episode of 'Walker, Texas Ranger' changed your life, you might be a redneck."
I don't know whether most people consider me a redneck or not, but I don't really think of myself as one.
And I don't know that an episode ever changed my life, but a couple of them at least motivated me to think or act somewhat differently in some areas of my life.
So I could say without insincerity, exaggeration or embarrassment that some episodes of "Walker, Texas Ranger" helped me to become a better person.
That starts to sound a lot like "changed your life."
So long live the real "Walker, Texas Ranger."
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.