”But Thomas ... was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples were saying to him, ‘We have seen the Lord!’ But he said to them, ‘Unless I see in His hands the imprint of the nails, and put my finger into the place of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe.’” — John 20;24-25
Do you ever struggle with doubt? An honest answer is “yes.”
No man’s faith is perfect in this life. And if your faith is not perfect, then it can grow and become stronger today than it was yesterday.
There is nothing that Christians cannot doubt. Sometimes we doubt our salvation; other times we doubt God’s love. Even John the Baptist, whom Christ called the greatest man ever born (Matthew 11:11), once expressed doubt about the identity of Jesus (Matthew 11:3).
Dr. Elmer Towns says, “There is a difference between unbelief and doubt. Unbelief is when people willfully set themselves against a teaching. They choose not to believe. John 12:37 says that ‘even after Jesus had done all these miraculous signs in their presence, they still would not believe in Him.’
“Doubt is when people have an intellectual or emotional barrier to a more solid faith in a biblical teaching or to God,” Towns says. “They want to believe but they need some help to believe.”
Often Thomas is presented as just being a doubter. Yet John’s Gospel gives us another picture of Thomas. When Jesus got word in John 11:14 that his friend Lazarus had died and He decided to go to Bethany his disciples said, “Rabbi, the Jews were just now seeking to stone You, and are You going there again?” Thomas said, “Let us also go, so that we may die with Him.”
While our knowledge of Thomas is limited we do know one thing: Thomas had so invested his life in Jesus that he was willing to follow Him into death if that’s what it took to be near him! Jesus had become the hub around which Thomas’ life revolved. He loved Jesus.
Thomas was not with the disciples when Jesus revealed Himself to them though the Lord had promised, “I will see you again.” But Thomas had not experienced their joy. He said, “Unless I see in His hands the imprint of the nails, and put my finger into the place of the nails and put my hand into His side, I will not believe.”
I think Thomas’ doubt had a purpose. He wanted to know the truth. His doubt is not a lack of faith, but a desire to have faith grounded in fact.
Can you identify with Thomas? We have doubts and we want to know something for ourselves. Someone’s word is not enough. So when Thomas later had his encounter with the risen Lord he could only say, “My Lord and my God.”
Down through the ages men have had doubts and some have even gone so far as to try to disprove Christ and what happened. They doubt but they also have a changing encounter with the risen Lord. Lew Wallace, the man who wrote “Ben Hur,” was one of these; there are many others.
Thomas discovered something wonderful in the life of Jesus that turned his life around. And if Thomas could find a way out of his doubts and and go on, then we can also.
Always remember that Jesus accepts us where we are and gives us strength to get where we need to be. When Jesus finally appears to Thomas He doesn’t scold him. He simply gives Thomas what he needed.
The result? Thomas sees Jesus for who He is, Lord and Savior. Jesus met Thomas where he was and gave him strength to hope again.
May God give us the grace to be the kind of persons where lives are transformed, and where we find the strength to have faith and trust in the Lord and His word.