Last week I mentioned two favorites in the Grammy category for Best Country Album: “Starting Over” and “The Marfa Tapes.”
“Starting Over” won the award and I’m excited about that. I would have been even more excited had Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram been able to get recognized for “The Marfa Tapes.”
Of course being nominated is a significant recognition in itself.
What has been in the back of my mind is that this is really an ad hoc trio and this could be the only album they ever record together.
If it turns out I’m wrong — and in this case I hope I am — they might do another album or two. Chances are those albums would be brilliant, too, so maybe they still have a shot.
Speaking of people who still have a shot, Tiger Woods got off to an auspicious start at the Masters this morning.
I realize that by the time you are reading this he could be on the top of the leaderboard — or have missed the cut and fallen out of the equation altogether.
In either case, he made a lot of people happy by teeing it up this week and it was good to see him getting off to a solid start.
I have to admit I’m not exactly pulling for Tiger, though, because I am squarely in the Rory McIlroy camp.
At this writing Rory had not even hit his first shot, so I have no idea what kind of start he made.
If it was a good one, I see him with a good chance to stay on a great trajectory and be in contention on Sunday afternoon.
The Masters has repeatedly been a disappointing week for Rory and his fans, so I’m hoping this one is different.
Just in case I have a McIlroy victory to celebrate Sunday I’m planning to make pimento cheese using Irish cheese in honor of McIlroy’s birthplace. He’s still an Irish citizen even though he lives in Florida, and his Irish accent is still intact even if it has mellowed with so much time in America.
As for the pimento cheese, well that’s just another Masters tradition. Even if I can’t get down there to eat one of the actual pimento cheese sandwiches at Augusta National, I still enjoy making and eating pimento cheese as part of the festivities here at home.
My favorite way to eat pimento cheese — and it’s not traditional but still delicious — is on a wrap with a spinach tortilla and Bibb lettuce, red onion and cucumber.
That’s what I plan on eating Sunday afternoon and I hope to have a Rory McIlroy victory to celebrate as I do.
Getting back to the Grammy for a moment. I admit I didn’t enjoy the telecast. All of the awards shows have become increasingly less interesting to me in recent years.
I don’t think it’s necessarily the shows. It could be my age.
In any case, I had to go online Monday morning to know which album had won.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.