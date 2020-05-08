I hope all the mothers have a great Mother’s Day.
It’s definitely going to be different this year.
I recall one year when I was a child my older sister decided that she, my younger sister and I should join forces to cook a meal for our mother on mother’s day.
It must have been at least OK because I don’t remember much more about it. Had it turned out badly I’m sure I would remember it in great detail.
Cooking for one’s mother seems like a nice gesture but it also can be overwhelming or intimidating — kind of like playing the mandolin for Ricky Skaggs or asking Michael Jordan to watch you demonstrate your best shot.
I still call my mother now and then for advice on how to cook something if I’m trying it for the first time.
In our house Jane mostly lets me cook but sometimes she gets so involved that she might as well have prepared it herself.
I have noticed Jane enjoys my cooking as a rule but doesn’t always trust me to come up with my own menu or even my own recipes.
So we frequently end up with a meal that I cooked. Take a salad we had this week.
It started with arugula and spinach, which, by the way, is not how I would have started had I come up with the idea on my own. I generally use iceberg lettuce or spinach as the main green in a salad and I’m not at all prone to mixing different kinds of greens.
But, yeah, the arugula and spinach mix was very tasty.
By the way, I’m really glad this is newspaper and not radio, because I have no idea how to pronounce “arugula.”
Well, I suppose I have an idea, but I’m not at all sure that it’s correct.
However you say it, though, it does have a nice taste. And spinach is always a sure-fire delight.
Jane also wanted to be sure I included carrots, dried cranberries and blue cheese crumbles.
Those are all things I like, too, and Nathan gladly eats just about anything.
She bought a pepper to add, and that was a nice touch.
I really like nuts in a salad and I added both peanuts and an assortment of mixed nuts that included cashews, pecans and almonds.
I like blue cheese (or bleu cheese — I see it spelled both ways and never really know which is more correct) dressing but Jane wanted to use sun-dried tomato dressing and add blue cheese crumbles to the salad. That was an inspired choice because it was really delicious.
I’ve still got to figure out something I can do for my mother for Mother’s Day and something Nathan and I can do for Jane.
We’ll come up with something.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.