“Give ear to my words O Lord, consider my groaning. Heed the sound of my cry for help, my King and my God.” — Psalm 5:1-2.
Often we come to prayer so full of our requests or our feelings that we never consciously focus on God and sense His presence.
David was a great man of prayer because His prayer time was focused on God. And Psalm 5 shows David coming to the Lord in the morning and receiving the strength and joy he needs to make it through the day against many adversaries.
R.A. Torrey wrote, “Very much of so-called prayer, both public and private, is not unto God. In order that a prayer should be really unto God, there must be a definite and conscious approach to God when we pray; we must have a definite and vivid realism that God is bending over us and listening when we pray.”
Have you ever wished that you could pray like David or some of the other great saints of the faith? Have you ever had a prayer in your heart that no words could adequately express? Have you ever spoken a prayer and the words you use fall far short of expressing the groaning in your heart?
In this Psalm David offers a prayer that is not just lip-service. He offers a genuine conversation to the Lord. It comes from a place of deep concern and fervent thought. David recognizes the Lord as “my King” and “my God.”
These terms speak of what and who the Lord is. He is our creator and sustainer, our protector and defender, our counselor and guide.
As our King, He owns us. We belong to Him. As our God, He chose us! Who else can we turn to with our prayers? Who else can truly hear them? No one but God!
In I Thessalonians, the apostle Paul said, “Pray without ceasing.” Is this possible? Yes!
It does not mean to keep your eyes closed all day and speak words in prayer continuously. We simply need our heart stayed on God. God is listening and answering our prayers. Many times He is answering the prayer He sees and hears from our heart. Many times God answers our prayers before we can even speak.
I’ve heard people say that they don’t have time to pray. David found himself too busy not to spend time with God. He is assured of God’s blessing to the righteous and his faith is unshakable. This is evident in verse 3: “In the morning O Lord, You will hear my voice; in the morning I will order my prayer to You and eagerly watch.”
When waking up in the morning David opened his heart to the Lord. He praised the Lord for who He is and what He had done as he vowed to bow down in worship. David sought divine guidance, never doubting answers would come.
S. Edward Tesh writes, “What better way to start the day than to direct one’s thoughts, one’s praise, one’s prayers to God, and to look up? Is it not better to face every day, whatever the circumstances, with God than without Him?”
When do you pray most often? David made a point to pray in the morning as he started his day. He did this because he wanted to honor God at the beginning of the day and set the tone for an entire day dedicated to God.
Yes, we live in a diversified and fast-moving world today. When I was born, in my parents home, the doctor in our community who delivered me also treated sore throats, back pains, broken bones and measles. If there was a medical need of any kind, the community expected him to provide it.
Today, we have a specialty doctor for the eyes, a specialty doctor for diseases, and a specialty doctor to deliver babies. Even with all of the specialists available to us in the various fields of science and medicine, there will be times when we face issues that the specialists cannot solve for us. We need someone who is all-knowing, all-wise, and all-powerful. Because no one can see into us like the Lord can.
Psalm 5:11 states: “But let all who take refuge in You be glad, let them ever sing for joy; and may You shelter them, that those who love Your name may exult in You.”
David knew the One who could meet each and every need. He spoke to Him early in the morning before he began his day. I have found Him to meet my needs as well. Have you?