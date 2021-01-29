This was more snow than I thought we would get.
As I write this column on Thursday morning, the roads (at least the main roads in Elizabeth City) are pretty much clear but there’s a lot of snow on the grass and trees.
I had thought we might get a “dusting.”
And I wasn’t certain we would even get that.
I have gotten so used to hearing predictions of snow and then not seeing any that I didn’t really expect snow this time.
But here we are.
I know it’s a lot of fun for the kids. A number of kids have been outside this morning having snowball fights, building things out of snow, and playing with pets.
It has been a long time since I enjoyed snow that way.
When I was 11 or 12 we used to love sledding. We went way too fast and didn’t always take safety precautions that I would want to take now.
But none of us ever got seriously hurt. I’m thankful for that.
The only time I ever got hurt in the snow was about 15 years ago. At that time I lived about 6 miles from the office where I was working at the time and decided to ride my mountain bike to the office.
I had wanted to try out my knobby tires in the snow and it seemed like the perfect opportunity.
I was having a great time until I started down a hill and into a curve. Until then I had maintained good control of the bike but at point I lost control and ended up in a roadside ditch.
When I started to climb out of the ditch I realized I had injured my ankle.
It wasn’t the first time I had hurt my ankle and it wouldn’t be the last. It probably was the worst, though.
I managed to walk back to the house and proceeded to drive in to work.
It wasn’t a serious injury but the bicycle was damaged severely. It didn’t steer well after that and some other things also were damaged.
All of it has made me wary of snow, and especially ice.
By the time you’re reading this the snow probably will have either disappeared altogether or turned to ice.
I would much prefer the former.
While I don’t really mind snow I’m no fan of ice.
I have to say, though, the snow has been a sight to behold.
I hope you have found some way to enjoy the snow.
Have fun. Stay warm.
And stay safe.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.