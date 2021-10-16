“They were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.” — Acts 2:42
On March 23, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper issued executive order #120 banning gatherings of more than 50 people. Then Executive Order #121 went further and said people should stay indoors unless there was an emergency and that gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 people. That effectively shut down worship services at churches.
For years average church attendance had been dropping but Executive Order #121 really put the nail in the coffin for many churches. But now it is time to go back to church. And not just one Sunday a month, which now describes the average church attendee, but every Sunday.
For years an active church member attended three services a week: Bible School, morning worship, Sunday evening and/or Wednesday evening. Today you are considered an active member if you attend three services a month. We have gone from three services a week to three services a month. It’s time to go back to church.
Our ministers group is reading a book by Thom S. Rainer, “I Will: Nine Traits of the Outwardly Focused Christian.” I highly recommend it. He discusses at length one’s attitude about worship and the need for an “I will” attitude instead of a “serve me” attitude.
According to the Book of Acts, the biblical perspective of worship in the first century was entirely different from how it is practiced in many churches today. Christians were serious about faithfully assembling each Lord’s Day (Hebrews 10:25).
For many the idea of worship has become so distorted that we have coined the phrase, “worship styles.” Meaning, I like this worship style or that worship style. Worship is not a style! Worship is a relationship.
The 1828 Miriam-Webster Dictionary defines worship as, “To honor with extravagant love and extreme submission.” The current Miriam-Webster defines worship as, “The act of showing respect and love for a god, especially by praying with other people who believe in the same god.” What a difference! Romans 12:1 defines worship as: “I urge you, brethren, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship.”
Francois Fenelon was the court priest for King Louis XIV of France in the 17th century. One Sunday when the king and his attendants arrived at the chapel for the regular service, no one was there but the priest. King Louis asked the priest, “What does this mean?” The priest replied, “I spread the word that you would not be attending church today in order that your Majesty might see who serves God in truth and who is just here to flatter the king.”
The problem prevalent in the 17th century is still a problem today. In the 21st century many people attend church for the wrong reasons. Could that be said of you? What is the real reason that you worship? Do you attend church out of obligation, or habit, to see or be seen? Do you attend church because of what the church can offer you? Is your church attendance/worship an optional activity? How much of your life is God-centered and how much is self-centered? It is time to go back to church, not for a worship experience. but to experience God in worship.
William Temple said it so well: “To worship is to quicken the conscious by the holiness of God, to feed the mind with the truth of God, to purge the imagination by the beauty of God, to open the heart to the love of God, to devote the will to the purpose of God,”
“Blessed are those who have learned to acclaim You, who walk in the light of Your presence, Lord.” Psalm 89:15
It’s time to be the church and worship ... this Sunday!