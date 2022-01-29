We don’t usually think about our gardens until it starts to warm up outside, but now is a wonderful time to make plans and start work for your spring garden.
Now I know frost on the ground every morning doesn’t exactly inspire thoughts of tasty fresh summer tomato sandwiches, but we must begin somewhere. This is a great time for planning to start some seeds inside for transplants.
Starting your own seeds inside can be a dauting task. I know everyone has seen elaborate seed germination setups, with heated trays and light racks. Those things are wonderful for starting seeds, but not exactly necessary. You can start seeds at home with relatively low input.
Egg cartons, paper/plastic cups, or recycled plastic pots are fantastic containers for germinating seeds. Cover the containers with plastic wrap or place them in a plastic bag to increase the humidity, and you have created a decent seed starting setup with items relatively available in your home.
When you are collecting materials to repurpose, it is important that you poke holes in the bottoms of the containers for drainage. Additionally, growing media selection is important to consider for starting seeds. Seed-starting mixes have the best consistency for germinating seeds and the growth of small sprouts.
Two important things to remember when starting seeds at home are heat and moisture. I know it is tempting to start seeds in your garage, but I would advise against that, unless you have a heated garage. Our summer vegetables need fairly warm temperatures in order to germinate.
One way to ensure you are giving your seeds a head start is to plant your seeds in room-temperature, roughly 72-degree, potting media. It can be easy to forget that potting media stored outside tends to be cold this time of year, so it is a good idea to bring some media inside ahead of time and let it warm up.
Moisture is another critical consideration when germinating inside. Misting the top of the media daily is a great way to keep your seeds at the proper moisture level. Increasing the humidity is a great way to lock in moisture and heat for your germinating seeds. It is easy to increase the humidity for your seeds by covering the containers with plastic or placing them in plastic bags between misting. The plastic covering increases humidity for seed germination, but it is important to remove the plastic covers once you can see sprouts.
Once you do have sprouts, heat and moisture are still important, but light is now a critical consideration. Continue to keep them warm and misted regularly and provide light for your sprouts.
You don’t need a high-tech growing system with expensive lights to start your seeds inside, especially if you are just growing a few plants. However, failing to provide enough light results in weak leggy seedlings. Your plants can fill their light requirements with regular indoor light easily provided by properly placed lamps. Make sure lamps are high enough from the soil surface so that they don’t injure the plants.
Some great seeds to consider starting inside soon would be tomatoes, peppers, celery and eggplants. Then in a month to six weeks you can start cucurbits including cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe and squash.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension Office at 252-338-3954.
Grace Manzer Atkins is a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.