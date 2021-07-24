Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches.
Have you ever thought about grace, whether on the giving or receiving end?
This may seem like a strange way to begin, especially since there seems to be no connection between Mark 5:21–24a, 35-43 and 2 Corinthians 8: 7-15. I mean, it’s pretty obvious Mark is focused on healing in the former, while Paul is focused on stewardship in the latter.
Or at least that’s what I initially thought during my first pass of the text. However, after second, third and even fourth reads, I began to think of grace as being extended as well as received.
O how I love the story of Jesus resurrecting Jairus’ daughter. In many ways it reminds me of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead. According to Scripture, Jairus pleads for Jesus to follow him home and heal his dying daughter. However, before they can reach her bedside, word comes that she has died.
Had the delay in their arrival come at the expense of Jairus’ daughter? Remember, sandwiched between Jairus’ request of Jesus and their arrival at his home, the crowd had continued to press in and a woman reached out and touched Jesus’ cloak. Instantaneously, Jesus felt power go out; instantaneously the woman, who had been suffering from a blood disorder for 12 years, was healed.
Now, juxtapose that story with the raising of Lazarus from the dead. If you’ll recall, there also was a delay in Jesus’ arrival at the home of Mary, Martha and Lazarus (his beloved friends, folks he had spent a fair amount of time with), because he was several travel days away. In fact, Scripture tells us that between the time Mary and Martha sent word to Jesus and his arrival at their home, Lazarus died.
Scripture goes on to tell us Lazarus was entombed for four days by the time Jesus and the disciples reached Bethany. As you can imagine, Lazarus’ sisters were devastated by the loss of their brother — as was Jesus, for Scripture tells us he wept. But, as was the case with Jairus’ daughter, Jesus resurrected Lazarus from the dead.
Now, hold on to that thought while we take a look at Paul’s letter to the church at Corinth. The Apostle is most definitely tuned in to the importance of stewardship. One could easily perceive Paul to be scolding the church for its lack of giving, but that’s not the case. Looking back at the beginning of 2 Corinthians Chapter 8, it’s quite obvious the Apostle was pleased with how folks overall were responding, how they were stepping up to the plate.
Listen to Eugene Peterson’s translation of the opening verses of Chapter 8: “Now friends, I want to report on the surprising and generous ways in which God is working in the churches in Macedonia province. Fierce troubles came down on the people of those churches, pushing them to the very limit. The trial exposed their true colors: They were incredibly happy, though desperately poor. The pressure triggered something totally unexpected: an outpouring of pure and generous gifts. I was there and saw it for myself. They gave offerings of whatever they could — far more than they could afford! — pleading for the privilege of helping out in the relief of poor Christians.”
Peterson continues: “This was totally spontaneous, entirely their own idea, and caught us completely off guard. What explains it was that they had first given themselves unreservedly to God and to us. The other giving simply flowed out of the purposes of God working in their lives. That’s what prompted us to ask Titus to bring the relief offering to your attention, so that what was so well begun could be finished up. You do so well in so many things — you trust God, you’re articulate, you’re insightful, you’re passionate, you love us — now do your best in this, too.”
Granted Paul seems a bit carried away with the Macedonian churches, but he is also most grateful for the work of the Corinthian church. And that’s the part we mustn’t overlook. The Apostle points out that stewardship is much more than giving of one’s monetary gifts, though that is important.
Getting back to the story of Jesus raising Jairus’ daughter from the dead, let’s start with Jairus himself. Who was he, besides a father whose daughter became ill and died? Jairus was the president of the local synagogue in the Gerasene region. He was responsible for ordering worship and seeing that religious traditions were upheld in the community. Thus, it is fair to say, Jairus was a man of God.
Interestingly, when tragedy threatened his family, the distinguished ruler turned to Jesus for help. In front of a crowd, Jairus kneeled before Jesus and begged him to heal his dying 12-year-old daughter.
As we read in the text, she is pronounced dead before they reach her. Jesus, however, tells Jairus to keep the faith and they continue on. Upon reaching Jairus’ house, Jesus says that the girl is merely sleeping and goes over and revives her. The story concludes with Jesus telling the girl’s amazed parents to feed her and not to speak to anyone of what has happened.
Here is the thing that strikes me about Jesus’ raising Jairus’ daughter from the dead. Jairus has been faithful in his service to the Lord, both in the synagogue and in the community. He is a man of great responsibility and often called on to make important decisions regarding the well-being of his faith community. No doubt, he is someone who has likely found himself standing in the need of grace as well as the need to extend it.
Remember, too, his daughter is 12 years old. In biblical times, she would have been considered one with her whole life ahead of her, one who was of marrying age, one whose life would be cut short without intervention from the Great Physician, one who lay in need of grace. And what does God, through Christ Jesus, do? In his infinite power, love, wisdom, mercy, and yes, grace, he revives her.
Can you imagine her witness to what the Lord has done in her life? Can you imagine all she would go on to do in response to the grace given her? Can you imagine the grace this child of God would extend to others, never mind what her indebted parents would do?
Just as Jesus showered Jairus’ daughter with grace, so he showers us by being the atoning sacrifice for our sin. The Apostle is reminding the church of Corinth of this in the text of 2 Corinthians. For he says to them, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich.”
This is powerful stuff. By God’s grace, we have been saved. And by God’s grace, we will spend all eternity with him. In the meantime, however, by God’s grace we are invited to participate in God’s grace-filled kingdom building work here on earth.
“Participate” is the operative word here. Our response to Christ emptying himself, giving himself away, as he did for our sake, is sharing with others the same abounding grace we have received.
Have you ever thought about grace? Have you ever thought how you might participate in it? You know, our acts of grace can have a ripple effect. They cannot only transform an individual life, they can also transform a community, a nation and the world.
Did you know that during the Jesus Movement of the 1970s, Jimmy and Carol Owens became known as one of the best songwriting teams in the world? One Sunday evening after a church service, the Owenses were eating with Jack Hayford, pastor of the Church on the Way, just northeast of Los Angeles. Pastor Hayford suggested, “Why don’t you write a musical about our church?”
His suggestion wasn’t intended to focus on their particular church as much as it was the principles of ministry that had made the church successful. Across the United States at this time, young people of diverse churches were coming together in new ways that hadn’t been experienced before.
The Owenses began work on the project immediately. They saw it as “a gift from God to the universal church.” Working with singer Pat Boone, the Owenses put together the “Come Together” musical, and in 1973, they took it to England, where it was performed 400 times, often in large halls in cathedrals. At the heart of the musical were the simple words and melody, written by Carol, of “Freely, Freely,” which are taken from Jesus’ instructions as He sent out His disciples.
Matthew 10:8 reads, “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.” These are all acts of grace, but so are feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, inviting the stranger in and clothing the naked. The point is, being the hands and feet of Jesus on the ground, in the trenches — loving one another, walking with one another, working with one another.
Abounding in grace is discovering what unites us rather than what separates us. It is what propels us forward in this thing called kingdom building work. The Bottom line: abounding in grace is putting our faith in action.