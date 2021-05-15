When you finish the bowl of warm blackberry cobbler with a scoop of ice cream on top do you wipe the outside of the bowl and put it back into the cabinet? Making sure the outside is clean is nice but what about the inside? That’s how Jesus described the scribes and Pharisees.
In 1922 the tomb of King Tutankhamen was discovered, buried in four coffins, each one smaller than the other. King Tut was found inside a casket made of solid gold, wrapped in gold cloth with a gold mask on his face. But when they removed the gold mask and unwrapped the gold cloth all they found was a dead, shriveled, leathery corpse. It’s what’s inside that counts.
Scribes read and interpreted the scripture to the people. Pharisees were a religious sect that attempted to strictly observe and keep the law. Outwardly they were very righteous. Outside they were clean.
But Jesus was not talking about what’s on the outside, but what’s on the inside. They were so strict in their tithe that they even paid tithes of their spice gardens, yet omitted weightier matters of judgment, mercy and faith.
A sign on the highway reads, SPEED LIMIT 65. You glance at your speedometer and it registers 70. A car passes you going at least 75. A huge semi follows, sucking you toward the center line. But what about the law, that 65-mph sign?
Laws are lifeless words on statute books. They restrain only if power backs them up. Who of us hasn’t let up on the gas pedal when a police car appeared in the rear view mirror? That’s police power. But can you think of a time when a law or a policeman instilled within you a love for driving 65?
The law of God is important to Christians. Not the smallest letter or stroke of a pen has disappeared. His word is as important today as it was when spoken over 2,000 years ago. So what does it mean when Jesus says, “unless your righteousness surpasses that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven”? How is this possible? How can anyone possibly exceed the righteousness of the scribes and the Pharisees?
The righteousness of the Pharisees was external and formal rather than internal and of the heart. They made a big show and production out of their righteousness. They prayed on the street corners, out loud so that everyone could see them and hear them. When they gave money to the poor they made sure everyone could hear the coins dropping into the plate.
The Queen Mary was the largest ship to cross the oceans when launched in 1936. For 40 years and a World War she served until new owners decided to convert her into a floating hotel and museum in Long Beach, California.
During the conversion her three massive smokestacks were taken off to be scraped down and repainted. But on the dock they crumbled into nothing. It turns out that the 3/4” steel plate which formed the stacks had all but corroded away. All that remained were more than 30 coats of paint that had been applied over the years. Those stacks looked so good from the outside, but inside there was nothing but rot and rust.
Anytime your religion is just outward show and not a matter of the heart, your righteousness does not exceed that of the scribes and Pharisees. Anytime you make a big show of coming to church, giving your offering, being on the school board or working on a church committee, your religion is unacceptable to God.
What is Christ’s righteousness like? It is a righteousness that is from the heart, that goes beyond show and ceremony; a righteousness that is God-centered, that shows love and concern for the poor and the widow and the prisoner.
When we truly believe the Word of God and practice it in our every day life, then God grants and credits to us this righteousness — a righteous that surpasses that of the Pharisees and the teachers of the law.