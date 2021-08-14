That Greatest Commandment is to “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and soul and mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”
That second part is the kicker. The truth is that all of our relationships — with God, with other people, with the world itself — begin with and are formed by our relationships with ourselves.
All of us have had the experience of being in the middle of various kinds of squabbles, arguments and disagreements between family members, co-workers, or friends. Sometimes it seems as if there is no solution, it gets complicated and fuzzy, and it is hard to even define what the real issue is.
I have come to believe that is because what is driving the emotions, reactions and behavior of those involved is invisible and not ever identified. It is all of the stuff rolling around inside each person at that moment.
Oftentimes when we express anger at someone else, we are really angry at ourselves. When we focus on another person’s faults, we are often projecting onto them what we believe is true about ourselves.
We all spend considerable time and energy projecting our “best selves” to the world while we are well aware of things about ourselves we prefer to keep hidden. It is a real challenge to love ourselves when we know that there is much about us and within us that is not very lovable at all.
And if I am conscious of my own faults and shortcomings, it is quite tempting to look for the same things in others. In other words, if I am struggling to accept and love myself, it will be difficult to be able to accept and love others, or to accept that they could love me.
To make the point I’ll share a personal story that convinced me of this truth. My father was a wonderful man and devoted husband and father, and he came to believe that God was calling him to priesthood in the Episcopal Church. He was loved by the parishioners in the three churches he served. I was not surprised, as many times in my childhood I heard, “Oh, you are David Bane’s son! What a great guy he is!” and then some story about something he had said or done for them.
You can imagine the shock when, at the age of 64, he took his own life. As is often the case, no one had seen this coming, and everyone was stunned. After the funeral I asked his youngest brother, “Uncle Bob, how in the world could my father have done this?”
With tears in his eyes, he replied, “Dave, your father never believed he was loved from the time he was a little boy.” No one knew that behind his smile and laugh and sparkling personality was a man who did not love himself, and therefore could never believe that others really loved him.
The truth is that whether or not we choose to admit it, we all struggle with loving ourselves. There are things about ourselves we wish were different, and we might even think that if others really knew us, they could not truly love us.
This is precisely where the love of God through Jesus Christ can have its most transforming power. The God who created you and me knows us far better than anyone else, and has proclaimed that we are loved, just as we are, warts and doubts and all, now and eternally. That is the whole point of the Christian faith: you are one-of-a-kind and loved unconditionally every moment of your life. Period.
Love is never something earned nor deserved but given freely. We need to take a deep breath, cut ourselves some slack, and whisper, “thank you for loving me, Lord. Teach me to love myself.”
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.