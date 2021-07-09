Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BERTIE... EASTERN NORTHAMPTON...GATES...NORTHWESTERN CHOWAN...NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS... HERTFORD...SOUTHERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND EASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF NORFOLK...THE WESTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE CITY OF FRANKLIN...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH AND THE CITY OF SUFFOLK... At 433 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ivor to near Murfreesboro to 6 miles northwest of Scotland Neck. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph and rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. These storms will be near... Murfreesboro, Chowan University, Ivor and Como around 440 PM EDT. Zuni around 445 PM EDT. Windsor and Winton around 450 PM EDT. Isle Of Wight, Cofield and Roxobel around 455 PM EDT. Gates, Lewiston Woodville, Roduco and Kings Fork around 500 PM EDT. Aulander, Gatesville and Downtown Suffolk around 505 PM EDT. Driver around 510 PM EDT. Sunbury around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Eagletown, Vicksville, Milwaukee, Tunis, Kelford, Longview, Newsome Store, Savage, Arrowhead Beach and Chowan Beach. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.