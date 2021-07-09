Have you ever found yourself in the midst of a crowd whose energy becomes your energy, and you can feel yourself being moved, perhaps even in a direction you would not necessarily have chosen for yourself?
It is real and can be quite scary. It is not hard to watch a passionate crowd in action and see people losing their individuality as they become part of something bigger than they are. It can be any emotion: joy, sadness, excitement or hate. We can see this dynamic at work in political rallies or even on Facebook as momentum builds and more people are pulled into the action.
It looks to me like that is what happened to the people around Jesus toward the end of his earthly life. Probably the same people who cheered him as he entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday were screaming for his death a few days later.
What in the world happened to them? Someone must have started the ball rolling by yelling, “Hey! This guy is a problem!” If he said it with enough conviction and authority, others joined in and said, “Yeah! You are right! Let’s get him!” Before we know it, people who really don’t care one way or the other are screaming at the top of their lungs for the death of this man they personally know little if anything about.
So we Christians have a challenge. In order to truly encounter Jesus, and be encountered by him, we must separate ourselves from the crowd.
I have to confess that often when I picture Jesus speaking I imagine him on a grassy hillside talking to an attentive bunch of people sitting around him. But the truth is that while he did speak to groups of people, his words and message were, and are, intended to be very personal, very individual, very thought-provoking, and very direct.
When he talks about changing lives, he is speaking to you and to me, not to a “bunch.” He did not hang on the cross for a group, or a committee, or a nation or even a church. He did it for you and for me. We tend to forget that.
When Jesus speaks of selfishness, and lack of caring for others, and judgmental attitudes, he is looking each of us right in the eye. He is not kidding around and he is not trying to be subtle. When he tells us about our need to seek God’s forgiveness and the forgiveness of those we have hurt as a way of life, he is calling each of us by name.
Although we may try to water his demands down a bit to make them a little more comfortable, he does not do so because he loves us too much to allow us to dilute God’s truth, the way things really are.
The point is this: if we are to hear the words of Jesus Christ as the saving and transforming words that they are, we must listen to them as if we were alone with him, just the two of us. It makes no difference what the crowd thinks. What matters is what he is saying to you and to me about our own lives right this minute.
We have to get Jesus out of the stained-glass windows and beautiful paintings and emotional hymns, and into our daily lives. That is where he wants to be and the reason he came to earth to live as one of us.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.