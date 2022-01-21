With hurricanes regular occurrences in eastern North Carolina, the Albemarle region is no stranger to the flooding and damage wrought by these powerful forces of nature. The costs endured by our coastal communities are manifold.
Acknowledging the necessity for efficient early storm detection, the federal government undertook an effort around the turn of the 20th century to institute a public advisory service for such inclement weather patterns.
Implemented in 1898 by the U.S. Weather Bureau under President McKinley, coastal warning display towers served as an advanced hurricane and storm warning system for those at sea. Using a combination of signal flags of different colors and shapes, the towers would alert sailors to whatever severe weather conditions were looming in the region; at night, the towers used a series of white and red signal lights to communicate these storm warnings.
In the years that followed, weather towers sprung up in towns along the North Carolina coast, including Southport, Manteo and Elizabeth City. Construction on the latter town’s coastal warning tower began in early 1904. Near the end of March, the structure was raised at the foot of Fearing Street adjacent to the riverfront.
The weather tower quickly became a welcomed addition to the city. In its March 25, 1904, issue, The Weekly Economist touted the tower this way: “when completed it will be of inestimable benefit … as there will (be) displayed at all times flags donating any change that will take place in the weather.”
The coastal warning display tower stood at the Fearing Street riverfront for much of the 20th century, informing boaters of fair and adverse weather conditions for nearly 80 years. The accompanying inset photograph depicts the metal framework and flagstaff as it appeared around 1967.
The tower sat for many years beside the headquarters for Texaco Oil, which is the building on the right in the photo. A U.S. Weather Bureau identifying plaque, once mounted near the bottom of the structure, is currently on view in Museum of the Albemarle’s permanent exhibit, “Our Story — Life in the Albemarle.” The flags hoisted on the tower here, while tattered, likely suggest a gale warning was in effect.
Elizabeth City’s weather tower remained in service until at least the early 1980s, when several lots along South Water Street were cleared for the construction of Mariners’ Wharf. Today the wharf’s parking lot entrance, facing Fearing Street, occupies the general site where the tower formerly stood.
In 1989, the National Weather Service’s Coastal Warning Network was deactivated. Even so, during the first few years of the 21st century, both the towns of Southport and Manteo took to restoring their historic towers. They remain some of the few remaining coastal warning display towers in the country.
In February 2020, Southport’s 120-year-old coastal warning tower collapsed during severe winds. Plans are forthcoming for the city to rebuild the iconic structure. The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association once considered the idea of constructing a new tower on the Pasquotank waterfront, but such a project has yet to be realized.
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher at Museum of the Albemarle.