I enjoyed the smell of honeysuckle this morning.
It was not the first time.
Honeysuckle has been one of my favorite scents for a long time. It calls to mind carefree days from childhood (even if childhood days weren’t really that carefree at the time), long days in the sun, iced tea, lemonade, swimming holes and pretty much the whole experience of summer.
I say “summer” but honeysuckle actually starts blooming in the spring, which is why we’re able to enjoy it now.
It seems to me that honeysuckle is especially abundant this year. On my honeysuckle scale, which has no scientific methodology behind it but rather is based entirely on routine observation, I would rank this among the top two years for honeysuckle in the Albemarle since I moved to this area 12 years ago.
Again, this is based on two observations: how much honeysuckle I see in my moving about, and how strong the scent of honeysuckle is.
The visual reckoning could be influenced by how much attention I’m paying. If honeysuckle is growing in abundance but I don’t see it — or maybe see it but don’t pay much attention to it — then it’s not going to register on the visual scale for honeysuckle.
Much the same is true for the scent, and maybe more so.
The scent of honeysuckle is something you’re likely to miss completely if you’re not spending a fair amount of time outdoors.
And you aren’t likely to take much notice of the scent and less you’re outdoors and also taking the time to smell the roses — and the honeysuckle.
So either there is more honeysuckle out this year or I am noticing it more.
Either way is fine by me.
I’m glad to be taking walks and noticing the scents of flowers.
I seem to be noticing a lot of things lately that I might have taken for granted just a few months ago.
The smell of coffee as it’s brewing in the pot is wonderful, but sometimes I don’t really take notice of it.
In recent weeks I have been acutely aware of the joys of coffee, both the aroma as it’s brewing and the taste of those first few sips.
I have noticed flowers more often, too, paying attention to shapes and colors that might have been there all along but managed to elude my notice.
And the sounds are everywhere, too. There are sounds of birds, the voices of people I love, the tunes to favorite songs.
All of these things are wellsprings of joy.
And the scent of honeysuckle is right there near the top.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.