“Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego replied to the king, ‘O Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to give you an answer. If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the furnace of blazing fire; and He will deliver us out of your hand, O king. But even if He does not, let it be known to you, O king, that we are not going to serve your gods or worship the golden image that you have set up.’”
On Aug. 12, 2000, an explosion occurred on the Russian submarine Kursk and all 118 crewmen died.
Twenty-three men survived in an isolated chamber for several hours hoping and praying to be rescued. One of them was 27-year-old Lt. Capt. Dmitry Kolesnikov. During that time he wrote a note to his wife. Two words from his note were engraved on his coffin at his funeral service. He wrote, “Mustn’t despair.”
Mustn’t despair.
Most people have a desire to be remembered after they die. They strive to leave something lasting as a memorial to the life lived, whether it is a good name, a written account of their life or, in some cases, a building named after them.
Prisoners of the Nazis in a Warsaw ghetto used their last breaths to write notes and store them in crevices in the wall, hoping that someone besides the Nazis would find them and read their story.
What message do you want to leave behind? What story are you writing?
In Daniel, chapter 3, three men, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, were living a good life even though they were captives in Babylon. They had positions of prominence, possible families and were doing good things. They had great hopes and dreams.
Those all came crashing down one day when they stood before King Nebuchadnezzar and were told that they had to bow down and worship his golden statue every time they heard musical instruments being played. To escape death all they needed to do is bow down and worship a golden idol. Otherwise, death.
Their response to the king was, “We will not serve your gods and worship the image of gold that you have created.” But their stand for the true God and refusal to compromise their faith is not the best of the story.
After being bound and thrown into a furnace so hot that the soldiers throwing them in were killed from the heat, the king was amazed to see not three people being consumed by fire but four individuals walking around having a conversation! No fire on their clothes, no screams of pain, no blackening of their flesh.
Scripture does not record the conversation. Perhaps one day we can ask the Lord what the conversation was about while they “visited” in the flames. But we do know that for three young men, what looked like certain death that day, turned out to be the greatest experience of their life.
Maybe the Lord told them that their act of faithfulness would cause their names to be remembered long into history. How many men and women have remembered this story when facing suffering or persecution, or trial or even death? How many have resolved to remain true to the Gospel due to the faithfulness of these three men?
My point? Sometimes God delivers people from the furnace and sometimes He delivers people in the furnace. And Jesus is the kind of Lord and Savior who will say, “I’ll meet you in the furnace.”
Sometimes life can look dangerous, scary, and even painful. But Jesus will meet you there, regardless.
And He simply says, “Follow Me. I will never leave you.”
We don’t hear any more about Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the Scriptures. But their faith and courage, even in the face of death, is an inspiration to all of us. Stand firm. Don’t compromise. Don’t give in.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.