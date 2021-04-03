A friend in Raleigh posted on social media Wednesday that she would not be trusting anything or anyone on April 1 because it would be April Fools’ Day. She then added that it wouldn’t be much different from any other day, because she really doesn’t trust anyone or anything anyway.
That might be a slight exaggeration for her, but only slight.
For my own part I try to maintain a healthy skepticism but also believe refusing to trust anyone or anything is not healthy. It’s going a bit too far.
I am writing this on April Fools’ Day. No one has pranked me so far.
I hope they don’t.
When I was much younger — you know, back in the 1900s — I used to enjoy April Fools’ pranks or “jokes” and also found myself on the receiving end of quite a few.
I began to have qualms about the whole April Fools’ Day phenomenon after the events of April 1, 1983.
That year my college roommate was a Japanese student who was a Buddhist and frequently asked me questions about Christianity. He knew I was active in Christian groups on campus and in church and he would pick my brain to learn about the Bible and Christian history.
On April Fools’ Day that year he woke me up in the middle of the night.
“Hey Reggie!” he said, waking me from my happy sleep. “Why is it that Christianity has something as stupid as April Fools’ Day?”
My reply was swift: “April Fools’ Day has nothing to do with Christianity.”
I was eager to get back to sleep and not at all happy to have been awakened.
“Yes it does!” he insisted. “April Fools’ Day is a very important day for Christians.”
Well, he was half-right. It was a very important day for Christians, but it had nothing to do with April Fools’ Day.
That particular year Good Friday fell on April 1.
That’s right, Good Friday was also April Fools’ Day.
And he did in fact see me busy throughout the day helping with Good Friday observances on campus. He recognized that it was a big day for me and for the entire Christian community on campus.
He also saw us playing April Fools’ Day pranks on each other.
From his vantage point, I suppose, it all seemed to flow together and tie in together.
Which of course is exactly the problem. Christianity has nothing to do with April Fools’ Day.
Christian witness should be all about Truth.
Good Friday and Easter are all about Truth.
April Fools’ Day is a kind of rejection of truth.
And Truth matters, even on April 1.