I was so fascinated when I saw the “COEXIST” bumper sticker for the first time. It resonated with me, until I matured and realized that asking for all to be seen as equal harmed the purity of those beliefs.

We live in a culture hellbent on mixing all things together. The “tolerance movement” has forced us to consider accepting and even celebrating something that we know is harmful.


Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.