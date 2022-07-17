Myshka, 7, of Vinnytsia, Ukraine, holds his drawing of a Ukrainian soldier that he drew while hiding in a Soviet-era bunker with his family. Myshka’s drawing found its way to the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington D.C., where it was framed and recently auctioned away for $1,000 to raise money for Ukraine.
When the Russians stormed into Vinnytsia, a city in west central Ukraine, residents raced to shelters to evade the rocket attacks. News descriptions of underground metro stations conjure images of tiled walls and concrete floors.
Not so for 7-year-old Myshka, the youngster in the photo accompanying this column. His family and neighbors hid for weeks in a Soviet-era bunker that was cave-like with a dirt floor, walls and ceiling. It had been empty for decades.
Families dragged blankets for use as sleeping pallets, hauled their own water and food, and relied on candles and lanterns for light when the power failed.
Myshka’s mom had the foresight to bring art supplies to keep the children busy and distracted as the earth shook around them.
Weeks later, Myshka and his family were safe in Poland. Somehow, the artwork of several children depicting tanks, explosions, soldiers and rockets survived. No unicorns, rainbows and houses with crooked chimneys that would be typical for elementary-age kids. They drew the raw reality of war.
When Myshka’s depiction of a soldier found its way to the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., it was framed and featured at a silent auction raising money for Ukraine. The portrait was untouched by bidders.
But when Vika was invited to share the back story of Misha and his masterpiece, the bidding was instant and intense. The final bid was $1,000 with the winning bidder promising to one day bring Myshka and his family to visit the United States.
As an early childhood specialist, children’s artwork has always delighted me. Adults drop their eyes and say “I can’t draw,” but a child grabs markers and paper and goes to town. I wish Myshka and his friends rainbows and unicorns and I hope his house still stands, even with a crooked chimney.
He created a “Master-peace.” I hope the Russians follow his lead.
Visit bulava.org, the small but mighty organization that provides hand-to-hand support to Ukrainians caught in Russia’s crossfire. The smallest deed is far greater than the grandest intention.