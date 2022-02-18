Although the original “King Solomon’s Mines” predated it by 31 years, there’s still only one “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Even Steven Spielberg wasn’t able to equal it with his sequels. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” was close, but “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” widely missed the mark.
Others have tried also.
The “Tomb Raider” adventures stood on its own. “Adventure Inc.,” “High Road to China,” “Out of Time,” “Treasure Raiders,” and “The Further Adventures of Tennessee Buck” were rip-offs. “The Mummy” movies tried hard. Those “Da Vinci Code” thrillers had some right elements. “National Treasure” had its moments.
Dwayne Johnson tried his hand at the genre with “Jungle Cruise” and Jumanji: The Next Level.” Entertaining, but the Rock’s no Harrison Ford.
There were junior versions too — such as “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” or those “Percy Jackson” movies or “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”
Now Spider-Man — uh, that is to say, Tom Holland, the young actor who plays the webslinger these days — is exploring the genre. Paired with Mark Wahlberg as his fedora-hatted mentor, Holland headlines a new outing titled “Uncharted.” The film opens in theaters this week.
You can think of it as “National Treasure” meets “Pirates of the Caribbean” by way of “Indiana Jones.” However, it’s actually based on the video game series developed by Naughty Dog.
Note for you gamers out there: The film was inspired by the fourth video game in the series, “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.”
Directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”), the plot is pretty straight-forward:
A young treasure hunter named Nate Drake (Tom Holland) teams up with the seasoned adventurer Sully Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to go after a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan. They face off against a ruthless opponent known as Moncada (Antonio Banderas). Lots of action.
“Uncharted” was produced by Avi Arad, who started putting this movie together back in 2010. Mark Wahlberg was slated to star in the role of Nate. But years of setbacks —included ever-changing directors and writers, as well as COVID and such — delayed the film till now. Being a decade older, Wahlberg shifted his part to that of the father figure, Sully.
After helping bring comic book characters to the screen (Spider-Man, Iron Man), Arad has set his sights on turning video games into Hollywood blockbusters — the same way he did with comic books.
“Converting games to film hasn’t been done yet successfully, though “Resident Evil” did very well — it was actually a great series,” says Avi. “I just couldn’t do that at Marvel but I had a good feeling about it. This is a fantastic franchise.”
He adds, “I think ‘Uncharted’ will be very successful. It’s a father and son game. There are things about it that are interesting. I think the world of antiquities theft, there are many countries in the world that realized they’re being robbed and they’re trying to recoup these important pieces.”
So will “Uncharted” be a breakout movie?
Maybe, maybe not. But if you like Indiana Jones-style adventures, you will definitely enjoy the ride.