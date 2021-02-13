I think one of our biggest failings is how quickly we categorize each other. We are great at labels and categories and pigeon-holes. And once we have assigned someone to a category, we basically assume that we know a lot about them, and it is unlikely they will ever escape that designation.
It is not that we are being “bad people”; we are just simply trying to make life a little more manageable.
One of the reasons it is so difficult to repair damaged relationships is that they are often based on wrong, or outdated, or misunderstood information we have about one another. We tend to deal with others in a rather superficial way most of the time, and just like that floating iceberg, most of what we see in others is a fraction of their reality.
A few years ago, the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas sponsored a process to help people deal with strongly held differences of opinion among “liberals,” “conservatives” and “progressives” around several controversial issues. A diverse number of people were put into “family history groups.”
After a year of weekly meetings, the results were remarkable. Few people changed their opinions on the issues, but the relationships were dramatically changed. What happened was that they had taken the time to learn about one another, realizing that what they had in common as human beings was deeper and much more important than their differing opinions.
They learned that one man was focused on abuse issues as he had been horribly abused as a child. Another was struggling with her daughter’s sexual orientation. One couple had horrible guilt about an abortion, a young man raised in a strict fundamentalist family found himself hating God, and an elderly man was bitter as he had not felt loved his entire life.
The stories were as diverse as were the people, and over that time of gradually opening up to each other, the stereotypes and categories fell away and the participants wondered how they had ever seen one another as they had before.
I am not suggesting that we all get into groups and pour out our souls to each other. What I am suggesting is that we become more aware of how little we really know about each other, and maybe try a little harder to recognize that what we share as human beings is much more real and powerful than our apparent differences.
Psychologist Carl Rogers once wrote that “the more personal something is, the more universal it is.” When we are comparing our insides with other peoples’ outsides we are back to that iceberg.
Building relationships requires time, and energy, and commitment, and even sacrifice. This is why we have so few truly close and intimate ones.
When we think of one of the most important relationships in our lives, we can recall how it changed and developed and deepened over time. That should confirm to us that when we categorize other people too quickly, we will be wrong most of the time.
At this time in our nation’s history, it surely would be helpful and healing if we cut each other some slack and do whatever we can to emphasize those human qualities that we all share instead of beginning with the more obvious, but usually incorrect, apparent differences. It is a process with no end as we can never completely know one another, but we can do better.
God loves to surprise and delight us. God will always be a mystery to us. And since we are all unique and special creations, there also will always be an element of mystery to our relationships with each other. We cannot completely know God and neither can we completely know one another. To try to eliminate that mystery is to deny God’s plan and try to take over God’s job, which we actually do a great deal of the time!
God continually calls us into relationship — with his Son, and with each other. Our responsibility is not to solve the mystery, but to remain open to a growing and deepening understanding of the truth of God and the truth about each other. To do so requires that we dedicate ourselves to listening and truly hearing God and each other. That is our part in making it true that “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
Little steps, one at a time.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.