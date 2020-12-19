Editor’s note: The following is a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Daniel Mark Cenci of Christ Episcopal Church.
December 6th is the feast day of St. Nicholas. This may seem obvious, but Saint Nicholas is the same saint on whom the popular legend of Santa Claus is based. But, unfortunately, our culture has dramatically revised the story of this great saint of the church. In most, if not all, of the Santa stories and movies that we see, Saint Nicholas is totally separated from his role as a priest and bishop and from the important work that he did for the kingdom of God.
So I want to talk about the man behind the legend. Who is St. Nicholas? When did he live, what did he do, and why does his story matter to us today?
To do this, we will need to travel back in time 1,750 years. The year was 270 A.D., and the world was a vastly different place. The Roman Empire controlled most of the known world, and Christianity was still a young and illegal religion.
In the 3rd century Roman Empire, Christians were often the targets of widespread persecution and were even executed for sport. But there was something about these followers of Jesus Christ, that despite the continued persecution, caused the faith to grow and spread throughout the empire.
By the power of the Holy Spirit, former pagans began converting to the faith in droves, and no matter what the governing authorities did to quell the spread of Christianity, secret churches continued to pop up all over the place, and thousands were cleansed in the waters of Christian baptism.
Among these many early converts to the faith were a pagan couple from the town of Patara in present day Turkey. Their names are lost to history, but they were the parents of Saint Nicholas.
According to tradition, Nicholas’ parents were wealthy merchants, but both died while he was a small child. Whether they were killed for the faith or died from some other cause is lost to history. What we do know is that Nicholas’ parents left him a significant inheritance.
After his parents died, the young boy was placed in the care of his uncle, who was another convert to the Christian faith and who, by that time, had been appointed bishop of Patara. Nicholas’ uncle raised him as a devout Christian, and legend suggests that even as a child, Nicholas had a significant spiritual life and devotion to the Christian faith.
By his teenage years, Nicholas felt a calling to the priesthood, an occupation that was not only outlawed, but would certainly make him the target of an oppressive anti-Christian government. He was ordained by his uncle probably before he turned 20 and decided that God was calling him to use his large inheritance to help the poor and the needy.
One of the most well-known examples of Nicholas’ charity comes early on in his life as an ordained minister. According to tradition, Nicholas came across a local man in Patara who did not have the money he needed to pay the dowries for his three daughters. Without a proper dowry, the young women would be forced into a life of poverty, prostitution and shame.
On hearing of these tragic circumstances, Nicholas felt compelled to assist the man. Wanting to do so anonymously, he tossed three bags of gold coins through an open window of the man’s house one night. This ensured the man could pay the customary dowries and his daughters would be able to marry.
Nicholas continued to use his inheritance to assist those in need throughout his life, while he himself chose to live a life of poverty and simplicity. He is said to have helped countless individuals financially and to have given gifts to orphans and widows. This is likely where the legend of Santa Claus, the gift giver, originates.
Early in his ministry, Nicholas also went on pilgrimage to Egypt and the Holy Land. This was undoubtedly a transformational experience for the young priest. To be able to visit the holy sites where Jesus lived and taught, and to be able to follow his footsteps in the way of the cross, is an awe-inspiring experience, one that I can attest to.
When Nicholas visited Jerusalem, it was before the building of all of the great churches, cathedrals and shrines. It probably looked very similar to the Palestine of Jesus’ own day.
There’s no doubt this journey affected the rest of Nicholas’ life, because shortly after his return from the Holy Land, he went on to play an increasingly active role in the life of the Church. In his early 20s he was elected and consecrated as the bishop of Myra (which is another area in Turkey.) This made him one of the youngest bishops in Christendom. As bishop he continued his mission to serve the poor and give all that he had to advance the gospel of Jesus Christ.
During Nicholas’ tenure as bishop, Diocletian came to the Roman throne and instituted a new wave of persecutions against the Christian Church. From 284-305 A.D., Diocletian instituted what historians have come to call the “Great Persecution.” Under his edicts, Christian scriptures were burned, all Christians were removed from public positions, anyone suspected of being a Christian was forced to make sacrifices to the pagan gods, and anyone suspected of being a priest, bishop or deacon, was to be immediately arrested, and if found guilty, tortured and sentenced to death. Despite this harsh reality, Nicholas continued in his role as bishop of Myra and continued to love and serve the poor and needy in the name of Jesus Christ.
As you might expect, Nicholas’ unrelenting dedication to the Christian gospel landed him in a Roman prison, where he was subsequently chained and tortured for years. He, along with many other Christians, suffered greatly during this period of oppression, but Nicholas remained faithful to God and never lost sight of his calling to serve God’s people. He continued to preach and teach even from his prison cell. He continued to call on Christians to assist the poor and the needy, and by God’s grace he was able to avoid execution long enough for a new emperor to come to power in Rome.
With Emperor Constantine’s ascension to the throne, fortunes would begin to change for the growing Christian population of the empire. With the legalization of Christianity in 308 A.D., Nicholas was freed from prison and permitted to return to his post as bishop of Myra. Under the rule of Constantine, Nicholas was also free to preach the gospel — and preach the gospel he did!
In addition to his passionate concern for the poor and needy, Nicholas is also known for his staunch dedication to the purity of Christian doctrine. Not only did he argue against paganism, but he also argued against destructive heresies within the Christian Church that he believed distorted the true message of Jesus Christ.
He is credited as one of the representatives who attended the first Council of Nicaea in 325 A.D. This is the same council which formed the first universal statement of orthodox Christianity, the Nicene Creed. The primary purpose of the council was to settle a dispute over the nature and divinity of Christ. Was Jesus fully God? Or was he a created being who simply possessed some aspects of the divine?
Nicholas believed that the scriptures taught that Jesus was indeed fully God. For Nicholas, Jesus was the second person of the Trinity and was in every way co-eternal and co-equal to the Father and to the Holy Spirit. This Trinitarian doctrine would become the lasting theology of the Christian church.
Nicholas’ dedication to the purity of the faith, his willingness to suffer for the Gospel, and his lifelong dedication to the poor and disenfranchised have made him one of the greatest saints of the Christian Church. He took seriously the call of Christ to take all that he had and give it to the poor, and his life is a witness to the love of God in Christ Jesus.
I apologize if I have shattered your image of Santa Claus. But I think we do him a great disservice if we focus only on the secular character that he has become, and pay no mind to the very real, faithful and dedicated saint of God that he was.
Saint Nicholas was not perfect, but he cared deeply about the lifesaving message of Jesus and about the people that God called him to serve and love. Saint Nicholas is an example of Christian faithfulness even in the midst of hardship and persecution and his life is a powerful testimony even for us today.
So, I want to encourage you, if you have children or grandchildren, tell them the truth about Santa. Santa is real, and he is a faithful saint of the church, who spent his whole life teaching others about Jesus Christ.