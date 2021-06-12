“When I found him whom my soul loves; I held on to him and would not let him go....” Song of Solomon 3:4
“Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins.” — I Peter 4:8
Anton Chekhov, the great Russian writer and playwright said, “If you are afraid of loneliness, don’t marry.”
When COVID-19 hit the experts said that divorce rates would rise because of people having to stay home. Studies now show that the “experts” were wrong: the divorce rate went down.
You know that the Bible is my primary source of inspiration and quotes. But I do like to quote other sources at times but I try to make sure that they are correct. Both the quote from Chekhov and the “experts” on marriage are wrong. Marriage does not cause loneliness. Christian marriage brings about completeness, support, love, encouragement and I could go on and on.
Dolores and I have been married over 56 years so I think I’m a bit of an expert on marriage at this point. That doesn’t mean that I get everything right all the time in my marriage but I much prefer the companionship of marriage to the alternative.
Let me share with you some ways that you can make a difference in your marriage. Even a good marriage needs a tune-up now and then. With summer on us and vacation times, families will travel. Too often adults take their work with them on their vacation and to the children it’s the work and if there is time left over some play time.
Mr Executive! Turn your phone off! This is family time and believe it or not your company or your position will survive for a week without you, even though you think it won’t.
Determine in advance periods of time through the day of at least several hours, including meal times, when all phones are off. Have a whole day when phones are not allowed. You will be amazed at what you can learn and enjoy.
Several years ago my wife and I began a practice of inviting college students to our home on Sunday’s after worship. After the first week I said, “No cell phones will be allowed at the dinner table. Dinner time is a time of conversation.” And we had some very interesting conversations about their studies, their goals, telling stories and learning about each other.
But back to my subject of marriage. Marriage is a gift of companionship, passion and purpose. When done well, couples not only experience the emotional and physical intimacy of being “on the same page” but also sense a deeper and more profound spiritual connection.
In the Bible we read of God’s passionate love for His creation. The first couple enjoyed His fellowship, walking and talking with Him in what was the most incredible garden ever. They knew Him and they knew each other.
Solomon, the wisest man who ever existed, composed the greatest love song ever. It extols the supreme bliss of an intimate relationship, describing a love and attraction that is both intense and deep.
You cannot purchase that kind of love. It is God’s gift to us.
It is no surprise that when people are asked what makes their life meaningful, among the most frequent answer given is a satisfying, close relationship with God and with others. Being closely connected brings contentment and joy, and also happiness.
This is the ultimate purpose and meaning of marriage. It is God’s gift to us, designed to bring us joy and Him glory.
As John 15:12 says, “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.”
Does your marriage need a tune-up?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.