The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered prior to Veterans Day by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq.
While the words of this message concern veterans, parts could just as easily apply to any of our law enforcement agencies, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses and other first responders. I hope they also apply to Christians in general as we walk through the wilderness of this world on our path to perfection in Christ.
The message in Nehemiah 4 is pretty simple: "Say a prayer of protection, strap on your sword, and go to work."
In Nehemiah, the Israelite Nation, after having many leaders, prophets and kings and growing to be a great nation, has failed. They have been beaten by their enemies and the survivors have marched off into exile. Jerusalem has been destroyed, its walls broken piles of debris. Other peoples have moved into the area.
Israelites, however, are returning by the handfuls, and are trying to rebuild Jerusalem. But they have no protection from their enemies. They are spread out and vulnerable. They need the wall around the city rebuilt.
These Israelites had a hard life. They didn’t want a fight. They just wanted to move back to their lands, worship their God, and raise their families. In a perfect world — a world where everyone works together for the common good — the wall they were building had to come at a high cost. It wouldn't have put food on the table or a roof over their heads.
From a hand-to-mouth, survival way of thinking, it had to have been a tremendous waste of time, energy and resources — resources that would have been better spent raising animals and crops, finding good sources of clean water, and building homes.
The swords the builders carried came at a cost. The work was already back-breaking and meticulous. The added weight and unwieldiness of the sword and armor just slowed them down and made the job harder. In a perfect world it made no sense to try to work with a weapon in one hand.
Like the Israelites, we do not live in a perfect world. We are still in the wilderness trying to raise our families. We need people whose job is to defend us from those who would do us harm.
In Mark 12, we read of a poor widow who gave just two small coins. Not much compared to what the wealthy were throwing in. I think Jesus’ point here isn't about how little she gave. Nor is it meant as an insult to those who gave more. Instead, it's a recognition that when some people give their part, there is a real sacrifice involved.
Some people give a lot. Take here in our church family. Some folks work hard to do the right thing. No matter what the ministry is, we have people giving of their time, money, energy and resources. And no matter how much we give, most times, the sacrifice involved is only superficial.
In the parable, it doesn’t say the rich are carefree, or the poor widow was crazy to give so much. Sometimes doing your part comes with great sacrifice. Sometimes the cost — the sacrifice — is higher than any of us realize.
I have often heard first responders talk about that one accident they wish they hadn’t responded to. They wish they could "un-see" what happened.
Just like those first responders who can never un-see the terrible things they've seen while giving their two cents to society, our veterans often return from war with things they can’t just let go of — no matter how hard they try.
Jose’ Narosky once said, "In war, there are no unwounded soldiers."
Veterans and their families have sacrificed much so we can live life, raise our families, work in our communities and be relatively secure that our nation will still be standing tomorrow.
No one hates war more than a veteran. A veteran is someone who truly has a vested interest in peace. But their willingness to sacrifice everything for the good of others can come at a staggering cost. Oftentimes veterans have given their two coins, even when it was all they had.
Fighting around the world doesn’t make good sense. It doesn't make sense that we fight each other. It doesn't make sense to carry a sword while we try to build a city or a nation; or feed the hungry; or love our neighbor; or simply raise our family, trying to ensure our children have a place to call home. But we do live in this world and a lot of things in the world don’t make sense. Our military is as necessary today as it was in Bible times.
All veterans carry the scars of our service. Some do so with pride, some with shame. What is it like walking around with war — or the threat of war — in your head all the time? What's hidden behind the mask of normalcy that hides the memories?
There is a high rate of suicide among veterans. Maybe it's because of sheer recklessness, a sense of living on the edge. Veterans have motorcycle accidents, fall from high places, hang out the windows of speeding cars. They drink too much and drive too fast.
Veterans do these things not because they think they're immortal; they do them because they don't think anyone cares if they live or die. They have a sense of being lost, especially when they first return to the world.
I think it's mostly because the world has a screwed-up sense of values. When you're in combat your priorities are eating chow — because you don’t know when you'll get the good stuff again — and making sure your equipment and weapons are cleaned and ready. You rehearse and train when you aren’t sleeping, eating or out doing your job. You know your buddies will never abandon you, no matter how bad it gets.
All of this is gone overnight when you change out of your military clothes and into civilian ones. Whether you were actually in combat, or actually saw anything bad, you did train for it day and night. You prepared for the worse, mentally and physically.
That doesn't just go away when you come home. Many veterans experience flashbacks during the day, bad dreams at night, or an overwhelming sense of loss or of being lost.
And then there is the guilt. Guilt because you weren't involved in "the big fight." Or because you didn’t suffer as much as other veterans. Because you feel you really didn't “do anything special.” Guilt because you could have done more in "the big fight."
Maybe you remember the civilian who died because you or because one of your men made a mistake in the heat of the moment. We never forget our mistakes.
Maybe you had a battle buddy who came home and you lost track of, only to hear he killed himself, or was killed, or died of something else.
There is no end to the things veterans woulda, shoulda, or coulda done differently. Unfortunately, part of the training ingrained in us is to look to the past and remember, and try to learn from mistakes.
Finally, and maybe the worst of all, you wonder: is it only me who thinks of all these things over and over? Am I somehow weaker than all the others?
Richard Watson Gilder once said: "Better than honor and glory, and history's iron pen, was the thought of duty done and the love of his fellowmen."
Near the end of the speech Ginny Bick gave during our service this morning, she said: “The biggest fear for a veteran is to be forgotten. So next time you see a veteran thank them for their service. It will make their day! We don’t want to be forgotten, that is for sure.”
I agree. “Thanks” needs to be said, but I think President John F Kennedy said it better when he said: "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."