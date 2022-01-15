As we start fresh in a new year most people start with new year’s resolutions. The most common are health-related ones like eating healthier, exercising more, losing weight, or even quitting a habit like smoking.
All of those are great resolutions and I would encourage everyone to stick with the idea of becoming healthier all the time. However, I think that a simpler resolution that we can all do is to start volunteering.
Volunteering is defined as donating time and energy for the benefit of other people in the community as a social responsibility rather than for any financial reward. It’s a special action that, through the act of giving, allows not only the person or people being helped to benefit but also the person doing the helping.
There are many ways to volunteer. Most often people volunteer their time and special skills to assist others. I believe that one of the best virtues to instill in your kids is one of selflessness. We need to show our children and other youth that giving to others is something everyone should do. If youth grow up in an environment where they know and see that it is normal that their parents or grandparents are giving back to their community, then they are more likely to develop the drive to volunteer themselves.
There are many great causes and needs in our local community that can be assisted by having more volunteers. Remember, it is not difficult to volunteer, and not all volunteering is physically tasking or requires special skills.
Here are a few examples of simple things that you can do to give back to your community: the schools are always looking for volunteers; Little League athletic teams need coaches; and 4-H Clubs and Scouts need leaders. You can also assist at the food bank or visit with residents at nursing homes.
Some of these activities can even be done with your children. Volunteering with youth brings joy to many people. Recently I was volunteering at a local food bank during one of their monthly food pickups. There were several youth who came out to help load food into people’s cars as they drove up. The smiles and kind words expressed by the youth and those receiving food was something of great joy for everyone to experience.
Imagine if we all just volunteered 3 hours a month, what could we accomplish? Besides accomplishing many great projects, we would also help grow a future generation of youth committed to doing the same thing.
So, as we come up on Jan. 17th, which is “National Service Day,” I challenge everyone to spend a little time that day volunteering to help others. Positive news doesn’t make headlines on the nightly news but it can sure make a difference in someone’s life who needs it.
For more information, contact the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center at 338-3954. Visit Pasquotank Cooperative Extension on the web at https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu, Like it on Facebook at Pasquotank County 4-H or follow it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PasquotankCES.
Mason Lawrence is a 4-H agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.