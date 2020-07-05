Many of you are probably looking for family friendly activities to do during this time.
Now that the weather has turned warm you might consider taking the Elizabeth City Historic Walking tours. It is a fun way to learn about the history of Elizabeth City and still maintain social distancing while also getting a little exercise.
Be sure to take both the residential and the commercial tours. Many of the buildings are on Main Street — or just off it — making it easy to follow the maps that are provided in the links to the websites below. Plan a couple of hours to complete one tour — or break them up into small segments.
One of my favorite buildings on the commercial tour is the Gothic-style Farmers Bank building. It is incredibly unique to the area.
Also, the homes on the residential tour are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
As you visit these sites please remember that many are private homes and businesses. So please be respectful when you are there. The residents and business owners will appreciate it.
While you are downtown take time to visit the local stores that have been able to reopen. Several businesses offer dining or snacks and pastries.
Museum of the Albemarle is taking this time to prepare the building to make it safe for both employees and visitors, as we follow the governor’s directive for state and regional museums during Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.
If you want more info please check out our Facebook page; we have new postings daily. Photos, videos and a virtual tour are just some of the things available for you to enjoy.
To find us on Facebook, just look for Museum of the Albemarle. Additionally, you can find several virtual exhibits, as well as an audio tour of our permanent exhibit “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle” on our website at www.museumofthealbemarle. Additionally, like and subscribe to the museum’s YouTube channel to watch recordings of our virtual educational programs.
While we look forward to welcoming visitors back into the museum to enjoy our exhibits and programs (hopefully in Phase 3 of the reopening plan), we are working hard to provide you with many options to keep history interesting and educational.
Here are the links to the maps of the walking tours:
https://visitelizabethcity.com/images/wpcontent/uploads/2016/04/MainStreetResidential.pdf
https://visitelizabethcity.com//images/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/Elizabeth-City-Main-Street-Commercial-District-Tour.pdf