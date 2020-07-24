“Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labor. For if either of them falls, the one will lift up his companion. But woe to the one who falls when there is not another to lift him up.” — Ecclesiastes 4:9-10
I have a friend with a son who competes in the Special Olympics. It is always encouraging when he puts pictures on Facebook of his son’s accomplishments at these special events.
A youth minister told about a number of grade-school children who were running a race in a Special Olympics event. One of the students, Andrew, quickly moved out in from about 50 yards ahead of the others. He turned around to look back at his competition and saw that his best friend had fallen and skinned himself on the cinder track.
Andrew looked at the finish line and began to slow down. Everyone in the crowd began to yell, “Run Andrew, Run!” But Andrew turned around and went back, picked up his friend and they joined hands and waddled across the finish line last.
As they did everyone in the stands applauded and cheered. Because they understood there was something more important than winning: friends helping friends. That was more important.
Have you have heard someone say, “Boy, I had some tough times. I could never have made it through if it hadn’t been for my friends.” Or, “I had some serious problems but the people at my church rallied to my side. They just wouldn’t let me quit. I really appreciate what they did for me.”
How do you develop friends like that? Why is it that some people have the support you wish you had when you hit rough waters? And how can we be confident that there will be those friends who will stand by us when we fall down?
The apostle Paul is a great example for us here. At one point he was in prison far away from his home. It had been two years and he still hadn’t been brought to trial. And that trial, when it happened, could easily mean his death.
But in Philippians, chapter 2, it mentions two people who were his companions during this time. In verse 19, “But I hope in the Lord Jesus to send Timothy to you shortly....” In verse 25, “But I thought it necessary to send to you Epaphroditus, my brother and fellow worker....” These were loyal friends who had stood by him and encouraged him while imprisoned.
Someone carefully went through Paul’s writings and counted the names of over 100 people that he considered his companions. This was a man loved and encouraged by scores of people. Why? What was his secret?
There is simple one reason: Paul cared about others. He did not spend his time crying over his misfortunes, or complaining about his life. His focus was not on his problems all of the time. Even in times of difficulty Paul gave more time to the needs of others than his own.
And that simple statement, more than anything else, explains why Paul had so many friends.
If we can develop that quality in our lives, we will soon find that we have an abundance of friends also. I challenge you to cultivate a genuine interest in other people. I mean a genuine compassionate interest.
At a time when Paul could have used the friendship of his two friends he knew the church in Philippi needed their encouragement more. He didn’t think, “But I need them more here with me.” He didn’t say, “I can’t spare them.” Paul wanted more than anything to know how his friends in Philippi were doing and knew that by sending his friends to them he would be encouraging them at a time of need in their life.
Lou Gehrig, first baseman for the New York Yankees for 17 years, died in 1941 at the age of 37 from an incurable neuromuscular illness we now call “Lou Gehrig’s disease.” He once called a friend and said, “I’ve got great news. The boys in the lab may have come up with a real breakthrough. There’s a new serum they have tried out on 10 of us and it seems to be working on 9 out of 10!”
His friend asked, “How about you Lou? Did it work for you?”
“Well, it didn’t work for me,” Gehrig replied. “But how about that for an average? Nine our of 10! Isn’t that great!”
Take that first step and really work on it. Care as much about other people as you do yourself.
That kind of unselfish spirit is rare in our world today. If you will work on doing that I will too.
Perhaps we can start something.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.