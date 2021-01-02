“And Jesus said, ‘You will all fall away, because it is written, I will strike down the shepherd, and the sheep shall be scattered. But after I have been raised, I will go ahead of you to Galilee.’” Mark 14:27-28
Even as a “grown” teenager, I was very hesitant to bring my report card home for my parents to see. There was no way around it because my brothers were bringing theirs also. But I knew that I was in trouble. I had failed algebra. Math had always been a struggle for me so algebra was a nightmare.
But, I had to fess up and show my parents the grade. And the following year I had to take it again.
I passed — but barely!
Looking back, I realize that was not an earth-shattering event. Failed marriages are catastrophic. Failure to care for ones family is major. Failure to maintain ones integrity and good name is earth-shattering.
Why do you think there is so much failure recorded in the Bible? In numerous books of the Old Testament and the New Testament, we read of the men and women who failed in their faith. Obviously God wrote this because man would have glossed over his sins or blamed someone for them.
Lot should not have chosen the wicked city to raise his children in. Moses was so disobedient at one time that the Lord did not allow him to enter the Promised Land. David should have turned his head or gone back inside his house when he realized a beautiful woman was bathing on her rooftop.
Why do people think they can lie, cheat, steal and be disobedient to the Lord and not face the consequences of their actions?
We are entering a new year and 2020 is history. PRAISE THE LORD! And I would like to challenge you to a new start. If you are already walking rightly with the Lord, then continue to do so in 2021. But my question to all is, how do we avoid spiritual failure? How can we journey through 2021 without stepping on some landmines?
Mark 14 gives us some excellent thoughts found in the life of the apostle Peter. And by recognizing Peter’s mistakes we can avoid the same trap.
Peter boasted too much about his own ability. Jesus said, “All of you will fall away.” But right away Peter said, “All the others might but I never will.”
Whenever Peter entered the narrative it was always with a thud. Someone said that Peter had the first case of hoof and mouth disease.
“Lord, you can count on me,” he said. He even insisted, “Even if I have to die with you, I will never disown you.”
While I think Peter was sincere at the time his problem was ignorance. Peter thought he could handle any of life’s problems on his own. After all, he was a strong person.
When we say, “Lord, you can count on me,” look out for the banana peel. In the flyleaf of a Bible was written, “When I try, I fail. When I trust, I succeed.”
Think about that for a moment. If you live to follow Jesus for 50 years you will still be capable of all of the sins described in the Bible. The flesh is always at war with the Spirit. The Spirit only knows success. The flesh fails.
There are six words from John 15:5 that we should etch across our forehead and in our heart: “Without Me, you can do nothing.” Beware the danger of misplaced confidence.
Secondly, Peter’s prayer life was weak. He prayed too little. Sound familiar? Whenever we hear someone boasting most likely they pray little. One has a serious prayer life when they recognize that their need is not partial but total. There should be a plaque in every home in a prominent place stating, as it does in Mark 14:37: “Could you not keep watch for one hour?”
Satan doesn’t mind if you witness for Jesus as long as you don’t pray. He doesn’t mind if you read the Bible as long as you don’t pray. He doesn’t mind if you become compulsively active in your church, just so you don’t pray. Satan knows the power of prayer in a Christian’s life is destructive to his purposes.
Do you want to have a really successful 2021? Rely on the Lord and His strength and not your own. Develop that powerful, earth-shaking prayer life. That really kicks Satan down the road!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor