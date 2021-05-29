A favorite word of mine from the Bible is used when the people of Israel have escaped their slavery in Egypt.
After about three days of freedom, with 39 years, 362 days to go until they reach the Promised Land, they are already murmering to Moses about their hunger and thirst. The dictionary defines “murmering” as, “to complain in low mumbling tones, to grumble, to speak in a low indistinct voice.”
I think we all tend to “murmer” when things do not go our way, when we don’t get what we want. The Israelites had short memories as they blasted Moses with, “would that we had died by the hand of the Lord in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the fleshpots and ate bread to the full; for you have brought us out into this wilderness to kill us all from hunger!”
Really? In their desire to fill their most pressing and immediate need, they had blocked out all of the whippings, torture, abuse and total lack of freedom.
The question is: “Do we really know what we want in life?” Psychologist Abraham Maslow proposed a “hierarchy of needs” in which we focus on a ladder of ascending needs, beginning with survival, then up to safety, then love, then self-esteem, social needs, and finally “self-actualization” when we try to become the best we can be. What is interesting is that many years later he added the top rung of “transcendence,” giving oneself to something beyond oneself, a desire to reach the infinite. I think he finally got it.
You see, when we boil it all down, the problem is that we really do not know what our most important needs are. We think we do, but we don’t. When we follow the advice of this world we will do our best to fulfill one need after another, and all that happens it that it gets increasingly difficult to find satisfaction.
There is a vague but growing sense that there has got to be more to life than this. But what? What Jesus was trying to tell us is, “yes, there is more.” The “more” he refers to comes only through acknowledging and responding to our spiritual nature. We may try to live as physical beings, and while that is true, there is so much more to who we are as intentional, individual, unique creations of Almighty God.
We have been created as physical, emotional, and spiritual beings. When any one of those elements is neglected or abused, we suffer because we are less than whole, and somehow we know it.
I think the reason we have so much trouble with satisfying our spiritual needs is that we have the entire idea so out of context and misunderstood and so pigeon-holed in the “religious” category that we do not see it as having much to do with our daily lives.
Religion and spirituality are not the same thing. I have chosen to live my religious life as a Christian, and I believe that Jesus Christ is who the Bible says he is, but in no way can I discount the power of the many spiritual disciplines and practices in this world.
Do you know how to identify a spiritual person? Look in their eyes. There will be a sense of peace, perhaps gentleness, and you just know something is different. It will not really matter what their religion is or is not; nor how much suffering and disappointment they may have endured. They know that they are spiritual beings and it helps make them whole. I do not ever hear such people murmering.